California Man Arrested for Assault

November 5, 2018
Chad Allan Deitz, 38, of California

On October 21, 2018, Deputy Forbes of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23300 block of Holly Hill Lane in California, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Chad Allan Deitz, 38, of California, assaulted the female victim during an argument by throwing a cup at her. The victim was struck in the back of the head by the cup, and sustained injury as a result.

Deitz was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

4 Responses to California Man Arrested for Assault

  1. Assault by cup! on November 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    A cup?

    Was it ceramic? Stainless? Plastic?

    What a Mayberry moment.

    Serious news here.

  2. AliceW on November 5, 2018 at 8:41 am

    If she continues living with him, charger her with being an unattractive nuisance!

  3. Shawn on November 5, 2018 at 9:06 am

    CUPS AGAIN!!! THAT CUP WAS MADE AND SOLD IN THE USA!!! IF YOU SELL CUPS TO THE PUBLIC, THEY’RE GOING TO USE THEM!!! TO DRINK FROM!!! AND THROW AT THE BACK OF PEOPLES’ HEADS!!! DON’T YOU PEOPLE LISTEN????? YOU’RE MAKING ME COME UNHINGED!!! IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT!!!!

  4. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

    looks like a winner

