California Man Arrested for Assault

On October 21, 2018, Deputy Forbes of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23300 block of Holly Hill Lane in California, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Chad Allan Deitz, 38, of California, assaulted the female victim during an argument by throwing a cup at her. The victim was struck in the back of the head by the cup, and sustained injury as a result.

Deitz was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

