Recreation and Parks Promotes Safety in Youth Sports

An online resource now available for parents

Are Your Kids Safe While Playing Youth Sports? There is a new tool to help you find out. An informational campaign educating parents on the importance of youth coach verification has launched. New signs have been installed in 6 parks encouraging parents to confirm the eligibility of their child’s coach.

The signs include the statement “Is Your Coach On the List?” They also provide the Recreation & Parks website and QR code. The code allows parents to research the qualified coaches list from a mobile device.

All youth sports league coaches and league representatives must pass a background check, complete concussion awareness training and adhere to a code of conduct in order to coach in

St. Mary’s County. They are then placed on the qualified coaches list available for viewing.

“We are excited about this new option which helps ensure all athletes are being coached by qualified volunteers,” said Arthur Shepherd, Recreation and Parks Director

To view the current list of qualified coaches go to: www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/communitystandards

Additional signs are scheduled to be placed by Fall 2019.