St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Thanksgiving Weekend

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. County Government offices will re-open Monday, November 26.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Thursday, November 22. However, all will observe normal business hours on Wednesday, November 21 and Friday, November 23. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate Thursday, November 22 or Friday, November 23. The service resumes its normal operating schedule on Monday, November 26.

All St. Mary’s County Public Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 and remain closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23. All library locations will re-open Saturday, November 24 for regular business hours. The Lexington Park library will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 25.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 and there will be no Home Delivered Meals deliveries made. The centers will reopen for normal operations on Monday, November 26.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Museum and Historic Park will be closed on Thursday, November 22. The museums will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 23, 24 and 25, from noon – 4 p.m.