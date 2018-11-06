Hogan Administration Proclaims November Hire A Veteran Month

Month-long Observance Raises Awareness of Veteran Employment, State Services

Governor Larry Hogan has signed an official proclamation designating November as “Hire A Veteran” Month in Maryland. The month-long observance raises awareness of veteran employment opportunities, and familiarizes citizens, business, and others with the many workforce services available to veteran jobseekers and employers.

The proclamation was presented by Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford at a special event at the Anne Arundel County Career Center in Linthicum Heights, Md. He was joined by Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings, Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) President Kirkland Murray, and Cisco Security Business Group Vice President and Chief Architect Martin Roesch.

“Maryland’s 380,000 veterans are a tremendous asset to our workforce,” said Governor Hogan. “Throughout the month of November, we encourage both veteran jobseekers and employers to explore the many workforce services, programs, and incentives our state offers to help employ this highly skilled part of our workforce.”

Throughout November, Maryland agencies will increase employers’ awareness of the services and incentives available for hiring veterans, and veterans’ awareness of Maryland’s workforce development programs that can help them build and grow in their civilian careers. More than nine percent of Maryland’s adult population have served in the U.S. military.

“Veterans offer Maryland businesses numerous benefits, including a unique and varied skill set, education, leadership, and dedication obtained during their service to our country,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Our goal in the month of November is to increase the public’s awareness of the many ways Maryland can help ease the hiring process for both our veterans and job creators.”

At today’s event, the AAWDC recognized partners in their Military Corps Career Connect (C3) program, which provides employment services for transitioning service members, active duty spouses, and recently separated veterans. Funded by a $4.3 million U.S. Department of Labor National Dislocated Worker Grant, C3 offers career planning, coaching, on-the-job training, work opportunity tax credits, and more to help jobseekers and employers.

Further, Cisco announced the expansion of their successful CyberVetsUSA training program to eligible Maryland veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the reserves and National Guard interested in pursuing a cybersecurity career. The self-paced, online courses in cybersecurity operations, software engineering, network security, and more are offered at no cost to program participants. The Maryland launch of CyberVetsUSA will train at least 200 veterans who live and work in Maryland, a training and support commitment exceeding $750,000.

“Over the past four years, we have lowered our veteran unemployment rate by five percent, but our work is not done,” said Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz. “Maryland is continuously working for our veterans, and programs like Military Corps Career Connect and CyberVetsUSA are helping us train and employ the brave men and women who have served our country faithfully, and help them begin the next chapter of their lives.”

To learn more about Maryland’s veteran-focused workforce development programs, visit http://www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/veteranservices.shtml.