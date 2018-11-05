Identities Sought for BB Gun Theft Suspects

November 5, 2018



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured for theft.

On Monday, October 1, 2018 at approximately 1:50 p.m., the male suspect removed a BB gun from its packaging and placed it under his shirt. He then used the female suspect’s jacket to cover the bulge as he walked out of the Ace Hardware store in Charlotte Hall without paying for the BB gun.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Dep. Courtney Edwards at 301-475-4200, ext. *8003 or email Courtney.Edwards@stmarysmd.com.

CASE#52550-18


6 Responses to Identities Sought for BB Gun Theft Suspects

  1. Rob Stark on November 5, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    How did such a gorgeous woman end up with a piece of trash like that?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    And they wonder why we watch them when they come into our stores!

    Reply
    • AssHole on November 5, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Who is them??

      Reply
  3. Nick on November 5, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    removed from packaging? left his finger prints on the packaging? seems pretty streight forward to me

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 5, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Oh no they dont look suspicious or anything!! Smh…a damn BB gun. GET A JOB!! LOSERS!!

    Reply
  5. GODS GIFT TO ALL WOMEN on November 5, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    WOW !!! SHE IS HOT!! WHO IS SHE?

    Reply

