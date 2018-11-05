Identities Sought for BB Gun Theft Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured for theft.
On Monday, October 1, 2018 at approximately 1:50 p.m., the male suspect removed a BB gun from its packaging and placed it under his shirt. He then used the female suspect’s jacket to cover the bulge as he walked out of the Ace Hardware store in Charlotte Hall without paying for the BB gun.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Dep. Courtney Edwards at 301-475-4200, ext. *8003 or email Courtney.Edwards@stmarysmd.com.
CASE#52550-18
