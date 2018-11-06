St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating All-Terrain Vehicles Thefts in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two all-terrain vehicles pictured.

The ATVs were stolen sometime between Sunday, October 14, 2018, and Thursday, November 1, 2018, from under the deck of a home at the 45800 block of Church Drive in the Greenview Knolls subdivision of California.

Anyone with information about the identity of the culprit(s) or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. *8051 or email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 58848-18