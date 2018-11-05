One Teen Arrested for Shoe Robberies in Lexington Park, Another Wanted

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, (CID), arrested and charged an individual in two recent robberies that had occurred in the Lexington Park area.

On October 31, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the 17-year-old male victim in the Lexington Park area for the reported robbery.

Investigation determined the victim arranged to sell a pair of Air Jordan shoes, using Snapchat to a user with the screen name of Benny Beanz. The buyer was an acquaintance of the seller, who identified as Benjamin Jamal Washington, 18 of Lexington Park. The victim and Washington were in Lancaster Park, located in the 21500 block of Willows Road, in Lexington Park, when Washington and another individual later identified as, Micah Robert Lee, 19 of Lexington Park, and a juvenile began to physically assault the victim. During the assault the victim was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. All three subjects then removed a iPhone, car keys, credit cards, and a wallet from the victim’s pockets, and also stole the shoes the victim was selling. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $1,370.

During the course of the investigation, Washington was also developed as a suspect in a similar robbery which occurred on October 3, 2018, outside the Hampton Inn, located in the 22200 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. In this robbery, a 16-year-old male victim also arranged using Snapchat to meet a user with the screen name of Benny Beanz to sell shoes. When the victim arrived at the hotel, Washington advised the victim it was a robbery, and sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray. Washington then fled the area with the shoes.

On November 1, 2018, Washington was located by patrol units in the California, area, and taken into custody. During the investigation Lee was developed as a suspect, and a search and seizure warrant was executed at another Lexington Park hotel where Washington and Lee were residing. Evidence to include a can of pepper spray was recovered at the hotel, linking Washington and Lee to the robberies.

Benjamin Jamal Washington, 18 of Lexington Park was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery (2 counts)

Assault Second Degree (2 counts)

Theft $100-$1,500

At this time, there is an active arrest warrant for Micah Robert Lee, 19 of Lexington Park, for the charges of Robbery, Theft, and Assault Second Degree.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Micah Lee, or anyone with additional information on these robberies is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

