Lexington Park Woman Charged with Indecent Exposure After Urinating on the Beach in Saint Leonard

On Monday, October 29th, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper First Class Harrod, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Flag Harbor Marina, located on Flag Harbor Blvd., in Saint Leonard, for a check the welfare.
The caller stated an adult female got out of a white Lincoln Navigator, with a young child and stated urinating on the beach. Police arrived on scene and observed the Lincoln Navigator parked in front of the beach and made contact with the two complainants. Both witnesses stated they saw the woman get out of the Lincoln Navigator, walk over to the beach, pull her pants down and start to urinate.
Police made contact with the woman, later identified as Abigail Leigh Adams, 35, of Lexington Park, as she was walking back towards her vehicle with her 3-year-old son.
Trooper Harrod advised Adams the reason he was there and she admitted to urinating on the beach because the Porta Potty that used to be at the beach was no longer there. Adams stated she thought nobody saw her because she went behind a sand dune. While speaking with Adams, police could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. Adams was placed under arrest at approximately 5:25 p.m.,.
A search of Adams revealed an empty 50 ML bottle of 99 Bananas Schnapps. Once Adams was placed under arrest, she looked at the Trooper and said “F##k you. I can’t believe you’re doing this in front of my son for peeing on a beach”.
Adams’ fiancé, responded to the scene and took custody of the child, and Adams was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she will be held pending a bond review with the Calvert County District Court Commissioner.
While in route to the Detention Center, Adams fell asleep and began to snore.
Adams was charged with
- indecent exposure
- intoxicated public disturbance
- disorderly conduct
Adams was arrested by the Havre de Grace Police Department in Harford County on August 23, 2018 for driving while under the influence of alcohol and multiple other charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 14, 2018.
99 Bananas Schnapps, White Lincoln Navigator and peeing on the beach. Shawty was roll’n HARD! You go gurl!
1) If you hadn’t been peeing on the beach with your child, he/she wouldn’t have seen you get busted.
2) You endangered the life of your child while driving under the influence.
WHY wasn’t Ms Einstein here charged with endangering her child or negligence?
Why does it matter if she began to snore? Lol
“Both witnesses stated they saw the woman get out of the Lincoln Navigator, walk over to the beach, pull her pants down and start to urinate.”
If that’s all it took, then how did she do that? From my understanding, it takes a little more than that for a woman to urinate. Unless she had one of those devices to eliminate the additional step.
“While in route to the Detention Center, Adams fell asleep and began to snore.”
Was it really necessary to include that part?
Yeah. She’s an idiot for driving drunk with a child in the vehicle and not staying home while under the influence.
Eddie Vedder is an angry drunk.
She should be grateful she didn’t do this in Virginia, they charge people with a sex offense and put them on the registry. Either way this is a terrible lesson for her kid and if she was driving the callers could have saved both of their lives. Who gets drunk in front of their 3 year old?
What did we say before to the white trash of LP City?
STAY ON YOUR SIDE OF THE RIVER!
Calvert has enough fat ugly drunk hillbillies over here already.
We don’t need more. Go pi$$ at Point Lookout!
What was her BAC? 50 ml is nothing. Was she drunk? Who cares if she took a leak on the beach. Is there more to the story? As far as I read, this is BS. I would also be mad at the cop if what I read was all true.
I like how they added she fell asleep and snored in the cop car. They should always add little tidbits to these articles. “On the way to the detention center, the perpetrator passed gas and apologized. The officer replied that it didn’t even smell that bad.”
and parent of the year award goes to….POS manly woman
My My My …..I believe this should have been a “WARNING” ! Hard
Up for arrests. Damn.
wow, nothing changed since high school.
That’s a dude!