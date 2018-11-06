Lexington Park Woman Charged with Indecent Exposure After Urinating on the Beach in Saint Leonard

On Monday, October 29th, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Trooper First Class Harrod, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the Flag Harbor Marina, located on Flag Harbor Blvd., in Saint Leonard, for a check the welfare.

The caller stated an adult female got out of a white Lincoln Navigator, with a young child and stated urinating on the beach. Police arrived on scene and observed the Lincoln Navigator parked in front of the beach and made contact with the two complainants. Both witnesses stated they saw the woman get out of the Lincoln Navigator, walk over to the beach, pull her pants down and start to urinate.

Police made contact with the woman, later identified as Abigail Leigh Adams, 35, of Lexington Park, as she was walking back towards her vehicle with her 3-year-old son.

Trooper Harrod advised Adams the reason he was there and she admitted to urinating on the beach because the Porta Potty that used to be at the beach was no longer there. Adams stated she thought nobody saw her because she went behind a sand dune. While speaking with Adams, police could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. Adams was placed under arrest at approximately 5:25 p.m.,.

A search of Adams revealed an empty 50 ML bottle of 99 Bananas Schnapps. Once Adams was placed under arrest, she looked at the Trooper and said “F##k you. I can’t believe you’re doing this in front of my son for peeing on a beach”.

Adams’ fiancé, responded to the scene and took custody of the child, and Adams was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where she will be held pending a bond review with the Calvert County District Court Commissioner.

While in route to the Detention Center, Adams fell asleep and began to snore.

Adams was charged with

indecent exposure

intoxicated public disturbance

disorderly conduct

Adams was arrested by the Havre de Grace Police Department in Harford County on August 23, 2018 for driving while under the influence of alcohol and multiple other charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 14, 2018.