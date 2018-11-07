Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for St. Mary’s County

November 6, 2018



Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
 Republican 7,216 21,971 0 29,187 76.8%
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
 Democratic 2,383 5,870 0 8,253 21.7%
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
 Libertarian 61 316 0 377 1.0%
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
 Green 33 118 0 151 0.4%
Other Write-Ins
 5 20 0 25 0.1%

 

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Anjali Reed Phukan
 Republican 4,330 14,178 0 18,508 50.4%
Peter Franchot
 Democratic 5,101 13,111 0 18,212 49.6%
Other Write-Ins
 8 23 0 31 0.1%

 

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Craig Wolf
 Republican 5,245 16,830 0 22,075 59.3%
Brian E. Frosh
 Democratic 4,319 10,819 0 15,138 40.7%
Other Write-Ins
 7 14 0 21 0.1%

 

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Tony Campbell
 Republican 4,879 15,526 0 20,405 54.0%
Ben Cardin
 Democratic 4,409 11,138 0 15,547 41.2%
Arvin Vohra
 Libertarian 99 429 0 528 1.4%
Neal Simon
 Unaffiliated 295 974 0 1,269 3.4%
Lih Young (Write In)
 Democratic NR NR NR 0 0%
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 5 11 0 16 0.0%

 

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
William A. Devine, III
 Republican 4,689 14,486 0 19,175 50.5%
Steny H. Hoyer
 Democratic 4,780 12,717 0 17,497 46.1%
Jacob Pulcher
 Libertarian 114 550 0 664 1.7%
Patrick J. Elder
 Green 151 448 0 599 1.6%
Johnny Rice (Write In)
 Republican NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 13 32 0 45 0.1%

 

State Senator

District 29
Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Jack Bailey
 Republican 5,573 17,919 0 23,492 62.4%
Thomas Brewer
 Democratic 4,050 10,023 0 14,073 37.4%
Other Write-Ins
 31 43 0 74 0.2%

 

House of Delegates

District 29A
Vote for 1

(13 of 13 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Matt Morgan
 Republican 2,532 8,437 0 10,969 69.6%
Roberta Miles Loker
 Democratic 1,432 3,352 0 4,784 30.3%
Other Write-Ins
 3 9 0 12 0.1%

 

District 29B
Vote for 1

(13 of 13 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Deb Rey
 Republican 1,260 4,832 0 6,092 47.2%
Brian M. Crosby
 Democratic 1,636 5,152 0 6,788 52.6%
Other Write-Ins
 2 13 0 15 0.1%

 

District 29C
Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark
 Republican 1,657 4,029 0 5,686 62.5%
Julia Margaret Nichols
 Democratic 1,142 2,251 0 3,393 37.3%
Other Write-Ins
 2 11 0 13 0.1%

 

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Randy Guy
 Republican 5,099 16,506 0 21,605 57.4%
J. Howard Thompson
 Democratic 4,550 11,462 0 16,012 42.5%
Other Write-Ins
 6 21 0 27 0.1%

 

County Commissioner

District 1
Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Eric Scott Colvin
 Republican 5,139 15,120 0 20,259 54.2%
Timothy Ridgell
 Democratic 3,564 9,678 0 13,242 35.4%
Roy Alvey
 Unaffiliated 903 2,962 0 3,865 10.3%
Other Write-Ins
 6 9 0 15 0.0%

 

District 2
Vote for 1

(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Michael Hewitt
 Republican 5,384 17,109 0 22,493 60.1%
Rose V. Frederick
 Democratic 4,237 10,666 0 14,903 39.8%
Other Write-Ins
 4 20 0 24 0.1%

 

District 3
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
John O’Connor
 Republican 5,001 15,465 0 20,466 57.8%
Clarke Guy
 Unaffiliated 3,955 10,793 0 14,748 41.7%
Other Write-Ins
 52 126 0 178 0.5%

 

District 4
Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Todd B. Morgan
 Republican 7,150 22,382 0 29,532 95.9%
Other Write-Ins
 371 898 0 1,269 4.1%

 

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Donald E. Beachley Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 7,024 20,825 0 27,849 85.8%
No 1,143 3,463 0 4,606 14.2%

 

Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Matthew J. Fader Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 6,901 20,552 0 27,453 86.2%
No 1,108 3,285 0 4,393 13.8%

 

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Christy Kelly
 Republican 7,265 22,570 0 29,835 97.1%
Other Write-Ins
 260 626 0 886 2.9%

 

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Richard D. Fritz
 Republican 7,112 22,298 0 29,410 96.0%
Other Write-Ins
 333 877 0 1,210 4.0%

 

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Debbie Mills Burch
 Republican 4,905 15,565 0 20,470 55.7%
Faye Wheeler
 Democratic 4,586 11,670 0 16,256 44.2%
Other Write-Ins
 5 21 0 26 0.1%

 

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Phyllis A. Superior
 Republican 7,134 22,212 0 29,346 97.5%
Other Write-Ins
 224 538 0 762 2.5%

 

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Albert “Allie” Babcock
 Republican 4,279 12,031 0 16,310 21.5%
Bill Mattingly
 Republican 5,185 15,173 0 20,358 26.9%
Michael R. White
 Republican 3,851 10,164 0 14,015 18.5%
Deborah J. Curtis
 Democratic 3,543 8,504 0 12,047 15.9%
Julie Randall
 Democratic 3,838 9,019 0 12,857 17.0%
Other Write-Ins
 75 148 0 223 0.3%

 

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Tim Cameron
 Republican 6,147 18,799 0 24,946 66.8%
Ted Belleavoine
 Democratic 3,426 8,933 0 12,359 33.1%
Other Write-Ins
 12 34 0 46 0.1%

 

Board of Education

District 1
Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Rita Weaver
 6,941 21,297 0 28,238 97.1%
Other Write-Ins
 195 653 0 848 2.9%

 

District 3
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Karin Bailey
 7,223 21,972 0 29,195 98.6%
Other Write-Ins
 107 305 0 412 1.4%

This entry was posted on November 6, 2018 at 11:32 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, More News, Politics, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.