Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for St. Mary’s County

Governor / Lt. Governor
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
|Republican
|7,216
|21,971
|0
|29,187
|76.8%
|
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
|Democratic
|2,383
|5,870
|0
|8,253
|21.7%
|
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
|Libertarian
|61
|316
|0
|377
|1.0%
|
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
|Green
|33
|118
|0
|151
|0.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|5
|20
|0
|25
|0.1%
Comptroller
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anjali Reed Phukan
|Republican
|4,330
|14,178
|0
|18,508
|50.4%
|
Peter Franchot
|Democratic
|5,101
|13,111
|0
|18,212
|49.6%
|
Other Write-Ins
|8
|23
|0
|31
|0.1%
Attorney General
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Craig Wolf
|Republican
|5,245
|16,830
|0
|22,075
|59.3%
|
Brian E. Frosh
|Democratic
|4,319
|10,819
|0
|15,138
|40.7%
|
Other Write-Ins
|7
|14
|0
|21
|0.1%
U.S. Senator
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tony Campbell
|Republican
|4,879
|15,526
|0
|20,405
|54.0%
|
Ben Cardin
|Democratic
|4,409
|11,138
|0
|15,547
|41.2%
|
Arvin Vohra
|Libertarian
|99
|429
|0
|528
|1.4%
|
Neal Simon
|Unaffiliated
|295
|974
|0
|1,269
|3.4%
|
Lih Young (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|5
|11
|0
|16
|0.0%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
William A. Devine, III
|Republican
|4,689
|14,486
|0
|19,175
|50.5%
|
Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|4,780
|12,717
|0
|17,497
|46.1%
|
Jacob Pulcher
|Libertarian
|114
|550
|0
|664
|1.7%
|
Patrick J. Elder
|Green
|151
|448
|0
|599
|1.6%
|
Johnny Rice (Write In)
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|13
|32
|0
|45
|0.1%
State Senator
District 29
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jack Bailey
|Republican
|5,573
|17,919
|0
|23,492
|62.4%
|
Thomas Brewer
|Democratic
|4,050
|10,023
|0
|14,073
|37.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|31
|43
|0
|74
|0.2%
House of Delegates
District 29A
Vote for 1
(13 of 13 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Matt Morgan
|Republican
|2,532
|8,437
|0
|10,969
|69.6%
|
Roberta Miles Loker
|Democratic
|1,432
|3,352
|0
|4,784
|30.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|3
|9
|0
|12
|0.1%
District 29B
Vote for 1
(13 of 13 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Deb Rey
|Republican
|1,260
|4,832
|0
|6,092
|47.2%
|
Brian M. Crosby
|Democratic
|1,636
|5,152
|0
|6,788
|52.6%
|
Other Write-Ins
|2
|13
|0
|15
|0.1%
District 29C
Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark
|Republican
|1,657
|4,029
|0
|5,686
|62.5%
|
Julia Margaret Nichols
|Democratic
|1,142
|2,251
|0
|3,393
|37.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|2
|11
|0
|13
|0.1%
County Commissioner President
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Randy Guy
|Republican
|5,099
|16,506
|0
|21,605
|57.4%
|
J. Howard Thompson
|Democratic
|4,550
|11,462
|0
|16,012
|42.5%
|
Other Write-Ins
|6
|21
|0
|27
|0.1%
County Commissioner
District 1
Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Eric Scott Colvin
|Republican
|5,139
|15,120
|0
|20,259
|54.2%
|
Timothy Ridgell
|Democratic
|3,564
|9,678
|0
|13,242
|35.4%
|
Roy Alvey
|Unaffiliated
|903
|2,962
|0
|3,865
|10.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|6
|9
|0
|15
|0.0%
District 2
Vote for 1
(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michael Hewitt
|Republican
|5,384
|17,109
|0
|22,493
|60.1%
|
Rose V. Frederick
|Democratic
|4,237
|10,666
|0
|14,903
|39.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|4
|20
|0
|24
|0.1%
District 3
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
John O’Connor
|Republican
|5,001
|15,465
|0
|20,466
|57.8%
|
Clarke Guy
|Unaffiliated
|3,955
|10,793
|0
|14,748
|41.7%
|
Other Write-Ins
|52
|126
|0
|178
|0.5%
District 4
Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Todd B. Morgan
|Republican
|7,150
|22,382
|0
|29,532
|95.9%
|
Other Write-Ins
|371
|898
|0
|1,269
|4.1%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Donald E. Beachley
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|7,024
|20,825
|0
|27,849
|85.8%
|No
|1,143
|3,463
|0
|4,606
|14.2%
Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Matthew J. Fader
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|6,901
|20,552
|0
|27,453
|86.2%
|No
|1,108
|3,285
|0
|4,393
|13.8%
Treasurer
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Christy Kelly
|Republican
|7,265
|22,570
|0
|29,835
|97.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|260
|626
|0
|886
|2.9%
State’s Attorney
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Richard D. Fritz
|Republican
|7,112
|22,298
|0
|29,410
|96.0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|333
|877
|0
|1,210
|4.0%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Debbie Mills Burch
|Republican
|4,905
|15,565
|0
|20,470
|55.7%
|
Faye Wheeler
|Democratic
|4,586
|11,670
|0
|16,256
|44.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|5
|21
|0
|26
|0.1%
Register of Wills
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Phyllis A. Superior
|Republican
|7,134
|22,212
|0
|29,346
|97.5%
|
Other Write-Ins
|224
|538
|0
|762
|2.5%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Vote for up to 3
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Albert “Allie” Babcock
|Republican
|4,279
|12,031
|0
|16,310
|21.5%
|
Bill Mattingly
|Republican
|5,185
|15,173
|0
|20,358
|26.9%
|
Michael R. White
|Republican
|3,851
|10,164
|0
|14,015
|18.5%
|
Deborah J. Curtis
|Democratic
|3,543
|8,504
|0
|12,047
|15.9%
|
Julie Randall
|Democratic
|3,838
|9,019
|0
|12,857
|17.0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|75
|148
|0
|223
|0.3%
Sheriff
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tim Cameron
|Republican
|6,147
|18,799
|0
|24,946
|66.8%
|
Ted Belleavoine
|Democratic
|3,426
|8,933
|0
|12,359
|33.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|12
|34
|0
|46
|0.1%
Board of Education
District 1
Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Rita Weaver
|6,941
|21,297
|0
|28,238
|97.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|195
|653
|0
|848
|2.9%
District 3
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Karin Bailey
|7,223
|21,972
|0
|29,195
|98.6%
|
Other Write-Ins
|107
|305
|0
|412
|1.4%