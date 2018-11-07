Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Calvert County

Governor / Lt. Governor
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
|Republican
|6,176
|21,923
|0
|28,099
|76.0%
|
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
|Democratic
|2,484
|5,968
|0
|8,452
|22.9%
|
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
|Libertarian
|51
|237
|0
|288
|0.8%
|
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
|Green
|26
|98
|0
|124
|0.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|5
|17
|0
|22
|0.1%
Comptroller
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anjali Reed Phukan
|Republican
|3,290
|13,669
|0
|16,959
|47.6%
|
Peter Franchot
|Democratic
|5,132
|13,526
|0
|18,658
|52.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|1
|39
|0
|40
|0.1%
Attorney General
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Craig Wolf
|Republican
|4,177
|16,410
|0
|20,587
|56.9%
|
Brian E. Frosh
|Democratic
|4,386
|11,198
|0
|15,584
|43.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|3
|21
|0
|24
|0.1%
U.S. Senator
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tony Campbell
|Republican
|3,861
|15,079
|0
|18,940
|51.6%
|
Ben Cardin
|Democratic
|4,494
|11,664
|0
|16,158
|44.0%
|
Arvin Vohra
|Libertarian
|59
|371
|0
|430
|1.2%
|
Neal Simon
|Unaffiliated
|277
|905
|0
|1,182
|3.2%
|
Lih Young (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|2
|24
|0
|26
|0.1%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
William A. Devine, III
|Republican
|3,746
|14,336
|0
|18,082
|49.1%
|
Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|4,786
|12,817
|0
|17,603
|47.8%
|
Jacob Pulcher
|Libertarian
|86
|523
|0
|609
|1.7%
|
Patrick J. Elder
|Green
|111
|375
|0
|486
|1.3%
|
Johnny Rice (Write In)
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|10
|36
|0
|46
|0.1%
State Senator
District 27
Vote for 1
(18 of 18 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jesse Allen Peed
|Republican
|3,379
|11,678
|0
|15,057
|51.7%
|
Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.
|Democratic
|4,039
|9,985
|0
|14,024
|48.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|6
|17
|0
|23
|0.1%
District 29
Vote for 1
(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jack Bailey
|Republican
|542
|3,475
|0
|4,017
|53.4%
|
Thomas Brewer
|Democratic
|698
|2,793
|0
|3,491
|46.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|3
|13
|0
|16
|0.2%
House of Delegates
District 27B
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Michael A. Thomas
|Republican
|1,536
|5,448
|0
|6,984
|62.9%
|
Michael A. Jackson
|Democratic
|1,203
|2,914
|0
|4,117
|37.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|2
|5
|0
|7
|0.1%
District 27C
Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mark N. Fisher
|Republican
|2,328
|7,783
|0
|10,111
|56.3%
|
Jason T. Fowler
|Democratic
|2,361
|5,470
|0
|7,831
|43.6%
|
Other Write-Ins
|1
|10
|0
|11
|0.1%
District 29C
Vote for 1
(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark
|Republican
|522
|3,355
|0
|3,877
|51.3%
|
Julia Margaret Nichols
|Democratic
|731
|2,925
|0
|3,656
|48.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|5
|13
|0
|18
|0.2%
County Commissioner At Large
Vote for up to 2
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Earl “Buddy” Hance
|Republican
|4,401
|16,180
|0
|20,581
|32.6%
|
Steve Weems
|Republican
|3,729
|13,348
|0
|17,077
|27.1%
|
Matt Bennett
|Democratic
|3,698
|9,743
|0
|13,441
|21.3%
|
Greg Brown
|Democratic
|3,552
|8,399
|0
|11,951
|18.9%
|
Other Write-Ins
|21
|53
|0
|74
|0.1%
County Commissioner
District 1
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mike Hart
|Republican
|4,067
|16,201
|0
|20,268
|56.1%
|
Tricia V. Powell
|Democratic
|4,493
|11,328
|0
|15,821
|43.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|9
|28
|0
|37
|0.1%
District 2
Vote for 1
(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins
|Republican
|3,873
|15,255
|0
|19,128
|52.7%
|
Susie Hance-Wells
|Democratic
|4,773
|12,342
|0
|17,115
|47.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|7
|24
|0
|31
|0.1%
District 3
Vote for 1
(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Kelly D. McConkey
|Republican
|3,934
|15,858
|0
|19,792
|55.0%
|
Holly Heintz Budd
|Democratic
|4,561
|11,579
|0
|16,140
|44.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|17
|47
|0
|64
|0.2%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Donald E. Beachley
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|6,247
|20,361
|0
|26,608
|86.0%
|No
|951
|3,368
|0
|4,319
|14.0%
Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Matthew J. Fader
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|6,114
|20,013
|0
|26,127
|86.8%
|No
|842
|3,116
|0
|3,958
|13.2%
Treasurer
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Nova Tracy-Soper
|Republican
|6,471
|22,605
|0
|29,076
|97.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|175
|491
|0
|666
|2.2%
State’s Attorney
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Andrew S. Rappaport
|Republican
|6,166
|22,247
|0
|28,413
|97.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|239
|554
|0
|793
|2.7%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Kathy P. Smith
|Democratic
|6,707
|20,440
|0
|27,147
|97.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|131
|648
|0
|779
|2.8%
Register of Wills
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mark S. Lynch
|Republican
|3,064
|12,948
|0
|16,012
|44.8%
|
Margaret H. Phipps
|Democratic
|5,476
|14,208
|0
|19,684
|55.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|2
|15
|0
|17
|0.0%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Vote for up to 3
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Leslie M. Downs
|Republican
|4,363
|15,425
|0
|19,788
|24.5%
|
Ted LeBlanc
|Republican
|3,799
|13,346
|0
|17,145
|21.2%
|
Derek Sabedra
|Republican
|2,898
|10,346
|0
|13,244
|16.4%
|
Tammy Fowler
|Democratic
|4,069
|10,850
|0
|14,919
|18.5%
|
Thomas M. Pelagatti
|Democratic
|4,446
|11,048
|0
|15,494
|19.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|43
|130
|0
|173
|0.2%
Sheriff
Vote for 1
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Mike Evans
|Republican
|4,755
|16,938
|0
|21,693
|60.2%
|
Michael A. Hawkins
|Democratic
|3,695
|10,135
|0
|13,830
|38.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|84
|448
|0
|532
|1.5%
Board of Education At Large
Vote for up to 2
(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Pamela L. Cousins
|5,354
|17,271
|0
|22,625
|53.6%
|
William J. “Bill” Phalen
|4,617
|14,427
|0
|19,044
|45.1%
|
Other Write-Ins
|110
|419
|0
|529
|1.3%