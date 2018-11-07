Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Calvert County

November 6, 2018


Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
 Republican 6,176 21,923 0 28,099 76.0%
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
 Democratic 2,484 5,968 0 8,452 22.9%
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
 Libertarian 51 237 0 288 0.8%
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
 Green 26 98 0 124 0.3%
Other Write-Ins
 5 17 0 22 0.1%

 

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Anjali Reed Phukan
 Republican 3,290 13,669 0 16,959 47.6%
Peter Franchot
 Democratic 5,132 13,526 0 18,658 52.3%
Other Write-Ins
 1 39 0 40 0.1%

 

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Craig Wolf
 Republican 4,177 16,410 0 20,587 56.9%
Brian E. Frosh
 Democratic 4,386 11,198 0 15,584 43.1%
Other Write-Ins
 3 21 0 24 0.1%

 

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Tony Campbell
 Republican 3,861 15,079 0 18,940 51.6%
Ben Cardin
 Democratic 4,494 11,664 0 16,158 44.0%
Arvin Vohra
 Libertarian 59 371 0 430 1.2%
Neal Simon
 Unaffiliated 277 905 0 1,182 3.2%
Lih Young (Write In)
 Democratic NR NR NR 0 0%
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 2 24 0 26 0.1%

 

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
William A. Devine, III
 Republican 3,746 14,336 0 18,082 49.1%
Steny H. Hoyer
 Democratic 4,786 12,817 0 17,603 47.8%
Jacob Pulcher
 Libertarian 86 523 0 609 1.7%
Patrick J. Elder
 Green 111 375 0 486 1.3%
Johnny Rice (Write In)
 Republican NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 10 36 0 46 0.1%

 

State Senator

District 27
Vote for 1

(18 of 18 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Jesse Allen Peed
 Republican 3,379 11,678 0 15,057 51.7%
Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.
 Democratic 4,039 9,985 0 14,024 48.2%
Other Write-Ins
 6 17 0 23 0.1%

 

District 29
Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Jack Bailey
 Republican 542 3,475 0 4,017 53.4%
Thomas Brewer
 Democratic 698 2,793 0 3,491 46.4%
Other Write-Ins
 3 13 0 16 0.2%

 

House of Delegates

District 27B
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Michael A. Thomas
 Republican 1,536 5,448 0 6,984 62.9%
Michael A. Jackson
 Democratic 1,203 2,914 0 4,117 37.1%
Other Write-Ins
 2 5 0 7 0.1%

 

District 27C
Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Mark N. Fisher
 Republican 2,328 7,783 0 10,111 56.3%
Jason T. Fowler
 Democratic 2,361 5,470 0 7,831 43.6%
Other Write-Ins
 1 10 0 11 0.1%

 

District 29C
Vote for 1

(5 of 5 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark
 Republican 522 3,355 0 3,877 51.3%
Julia Margaret Nichols
 Democratic 731 2,925 0 3,656 48.4%
Other Write-Ins
 5 13 0 18 0.2%

 

County Commissioner At Large

Vote for up to 2

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Earl “Buddy” Hance
 Republican 4,401 16,180 0 20,581 32.6%
Steve Weems
 Republican 3,729 13,348 0 17,077 27.1%
Matt Bennett
 Democratic 3,698 9,743 0 13,441 21.3%
Greg Brown
 Democratic 3,552 8,399 0 11,951 18.9%
Other Write-Ins
 21 53 0 74 0.1%

 

County Commissioner

District 1
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Mike Hart
 Republican 4,067 16,201 0 20,268 56.1%
Tricia V. Powell
 Democratic 4,493 11,328 0 15,821 43.8%
Other Write-Ins
 9 28 0 37 0.1%

 

District 2
Vote for 1

(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins
 Republican 3,873 15,255 0 19,128 52.7%
Susie Hance-Wells
 Democratic 4,773 12,342 0 17,115 47.2%
Other Write-Ins
 7 24 0 31 0.1%

 

District 3
Vote for 1

(8 of 8 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Kelly D. McConkey
 Republican 3,934 15,858 0 19,792 55.0%
Holly Heintz Budd
 Democratic 4,561 11,579 0 16,140 44.8%
Other Write-Ins
 17 47 0 64 0.2%

 

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Donald E. Beachley Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 6,247 20,361 0 26,608 86.0%
No 951 3,368 0 4,319 14.0%

 

Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Matthew J. Fader Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 6,114 20,013 0 26,127 86.8%
No 842 3,116 0 3,958 13.2%

 

Treasurer

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Nova Tracy-Soper
 Republican 6,471 22,605 0 29,076 97.8%
Other Write-Ins
 175 491 0 666 2.2%

 

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Andrew S. Rappaport
 Republican 6,166 22,247 0 28,413 97.3%
Other Write-Ins
 239 554 0 793 2.7%

 

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Kathy P. Smith
 Democratic 6,707 20,440 0 27,147 97.2%
Other Write-Ins
 131 648 0 779 2.8%

 

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Mark S. Lynch
 Republican 3,064 12,948 0 16,012 44.8%
Margaret H. Phipps
 Democratic 5,476 14,208 0 19,684 55.1%
Other Write-Ins
 2 15 0 17 0.0%

 

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Leslie M. Downs
 Republican 4,363 15,425 0 19,788 24.5%
Ted LeBlanc
 Republican 3,799 13,346 0 17,145 21.2%
Derek Sabedra
 Republican 2,898 10,346 0 13,244 16.4%
Tammy Fowler
 Democratic 4,069 10,850 0 14,919 18.5%
Thomas M. Pelagatti
 Democratic 4,446 11,048 0 15,494 19.2%
Other Write-Ins
 43 130 0 173 0.2%

 

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Mike Evans
 Republican 4,755 16,938 0 21,693 60.2%
Michael A. Hawkins
 Democratic 3,695 10,135 0 13,830 38.4%
Other Write-Ins
 84 448 0 532 1.5%

 

Board of Education At Large

Vote for up to 2

(23 of 23 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Pamela L. Cousins
 5,354 17,271 0 22,625 53.6%
William J. “Bill” Phalen
 4,617 14,427 0 19,044 45.1%
Other Write-Ins
 110 419 0 529 1.3%

