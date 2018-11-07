Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Charles County

Governor / Lt. Governor
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
|Republican
|7,873
|22,421
|0
|30,294
|49.6%
|
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
|Democratic
|8,628
|21,646
|0
|30,274
|49.6%
|
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
|Libertarian
|47
|208
|0
|255
|0.4%
|
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
|Green
|54
|119
|0
|173
|0.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|7
|27
|0
|34
|0.1%
Comptroller
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anjali Reed Phukan
|Republican
|3,349
|11,789
|0
|15,138
|25.4%
|
Peter Franchot
|Democratic
|13,004
|31,495
|0
|44,499
|74.5%
|
Other Write-Ins
|16
|42
|0
|58
|0.1%
Attorney General
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Craig Wolf
|Republican
|4,124
|14,194
|0
|18,318
|30.1%
|
Brian E. Frosh
|Democratic
|12,558
|29,891
|0
|42,449
|69.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|8
|33
|0
|41
|0.1%
U.S. Senator
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Tony Campbell
|Republican
|3,847
|13,164
|0
|17,011
|27.8%
|
Ben Cardin
|Democratic
|12,541
|29,989
|0
|42,530
|69.5%
|
Arvin Vohra
|Libertarian
|83
|357
|0
|440
|0.7%
|
Neal Simon
|Unaffiliated
|321
|861
|0
|1,182
|1.9%
|
Lih Young (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|14
|23
|0
|37
|0.1%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
William A. Devine, III
|Republican
|3,709
|12,341
|0
|16,050
|26.2%
|
Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|12,839
|31,115
|0
|43,954
|71.7%
|
Jacob Pulcher
|Libertarian
|114
|466
|0
|580
|0.9%
|
Patrick J. Elder
|Green
|145
|484
|0
|629
|1.0%
|
Johnny Rice (Write In)
|Republican
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|12
|56
|0
|68
|0.1%
State Senator
District 27
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jesse Allen Peed
|Republican
|413
|1,982
|0
|2,395
|33.4%
|
Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.
|Democratic
|1,174
|3,568
|0
|4,742
|66.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|11
|12
|0
|23
|0.3%
District 28
Vote for 1
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Bill Dotson
|Republican
|4,424
|13,774
|0
|18,198
|33.7%
|
Arthur Ellis
|Democratic
|10,667
|24,970
|0
|35,637
|66.0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|59
|74
|0
|133
|0.2%
House of Delegates
District 27A
Vote for 1
(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Susie Proctor
|Democratic
|1,265
|4,148
|0
|5,413
|97.0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|32
|135
|0
|167
|3.0%
District 28
Vote for up to 3
(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Dave Campbell
|Republican
|3,425
|10,872
|0
|14,297
|10.5%
|
Jim Crawford
|Republican
|3,441
|10,897
|0
|14,338
|10.5%
|
Maureen Janette Woodruff
|Republican
|3,203
|9,453
|0
|12,656
|9.3%
|
Debra Davis
|Democratic
|9,988
|22,487
|0
|32,475
|23.8%
|
Edith J. Patterson
|Democratic
|9,998
|21,685
|0
|31,683
|23.2%
|
C. T. Wilson
|Democratic
|9,986
|21,152
|0
|31,138
|22.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|55
|89
|0
|144
|0.1%
County Commissioner President
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Henry Thompson
|Republican
|4,072
|13,504
|0
|17,576
|29.0%
|
Reuben B. Collins, II
|Democratic
|12,012
|28,890
|0
|40,902
|67.4%
|
Chris Dudley
|Green
|530
|1,513
|0
|2,043
|3.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|50
|86
|0
|136
|0.2%
County Commissioner
District 1
Vote for 1
(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Joe Crawford
|Republican
|3,593
|12,441
|0
|16,034
|26.5%
|
Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling
|Democratic
|12,965
|31,446
|0
|44,411
|73.3%
|
Donta Varney (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|
Other Write-Ins
|57
|92
|0
|149
|0.2%
District 2
Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Thomasina “Sina” Coates
|Democratic
|12,643
|30,827
|0
|43,470
|81.8%
|
Stanley R. Hayes
|Green
|1,959
|6,989
|0
|8,948
|16.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|176
|528
|0
|704
|1.3%
District 3
Vote for 1
(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Amanda Stewart
|Democratic
|13,425
|34,176
|0
|47,601
|97.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|329
|1,062
|0
|1,391
|2.8%
District 4
Vote for 1
(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
James Ashburn
|Republican
|3,749
|12,160
|0
|15,909
|26.5%
|
Bobby Rucci
|Democratic
|12,681
|31,393
|0
|44,074
|73.3%
|
Other Write-Ins
|43
|95
|0
|138
|0.2%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for up to 2
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Donine Marie Carrington
|11,989
|28,677
|0
|40,666
|51.9%
|
William R. Greer, Jr.
|10,897
|26,245
|0
|37,142
|47.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|146
|364
|0
|510
|0.7%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Donald E. Beachley
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|11,963
|30,224
|0
|42,187
|81.8%
|No
|2,266
|7,112
|0
|9,378
|18.2%
Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Matthew J. Fader
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|Yes
|11,839
|29,976
|0
|41,815
|82.2%
|No
|2,210
|6,863
|0
|9,073
|17.8%
State’s Attorney
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Anthony “Tony” Covington
|Democratic
|14,117
|35,823
|0
|49,940
|98.2%
|
Other Write-Ins
|199
|712
|0
|911
|1.8%
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Sharon “Sherri” Hancock
|Democratic
|14,556
|37,266
|0
|51,822
|98.8%
|
Other Write-Ins
|131
|520
|0
|651
|1.2%
Register of Wills
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Loraine Davies Hennessy
|Democratic
|14,306
|36,513
|0
|50,819
|98.6%
|
Other Write-Ins
|152
|550
|0
|702
|1.4%
Judge of the Orphans’ Court
Vote for up to 3
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
J. Lorraine Berry
|Democratic
|12,264
|28,886
|0
|41,150
|34.2%
|
Darlene M. Breck
|Democratic
|12,225
|28,682
|0
|40,907
|34.0%
|
Reginald Kearney
|Democratic
|11,428
|25,722
|0
|37,150
|30.9%
|
Other Write-Ins
|262
|886
|0
|1,148
|1.0%
Sheriff
Vote for 1
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Troy Berry
|Democratic
|14,568
|37,202
|0
|51,770
|98.4%
|
Other Write-Ins
|185
|642
|0
|827
|1.6%
Board of Education
Vote for up to 7
(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Absentee / Provisional
|Total
|Percentage
|
Jennifer S. Abell
|7,571
|19,274
|0
|26,845
|9.4%
|
Tajala “Taj” Battle-Lockhart
|6,130
|14,811
|0
|20,941
|7.4%
|
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown
|7,810
|17,630
|0
|25,440
|8.9%
|
Dottery Butler-Washington
|6,263
|11,794
|0
|18,057
|6.3%
|
Leslie Coker
|3,349
|9,634
|0
|12,983
|4.6%
|
David Hancock
|7,110
|19,054
|0
|26,164
|9.2%
|
Victoria “Vicki” Talley Kelly
|5,528
|14,833
|0
|20,361
|7.2%
|
Michael “Mike” Lukas
|6,692
|16,259
|0
|22,951
|8.1%
|
Margaret T. Marshall
|3,694
|9,180
|0
|12,874
|4.5%
|
Virginia “Ginny” McGraw
|6,088
|14,621
|0
|20,709
|7.3%
|
Barbara “Barb” Palko
|5,724
|13,339
|0
|19,063
|6.7%
|
Robert Michael Pitts
|4,898
|10,985
|0
|15,883
|5.6%
|
Nashonda Sherrod
|3,981
|10,194
|0
|14,175
|5.0%
|
Latina “Tina” Wilson
|8,285
|18,762
|0
|27,047
|9.5%
|
Other Write-Ins
|231
|817
|0
|1,048
|0.4%