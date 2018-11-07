Unofficial 2018 Gubernatorial General Election Results for Charles County

November 6, 2018


Governor / Lt. Governor

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Larry Hogan and Boyd K. Rutherford
 Republican 7,873 22,421 0 30,294 49.6%
Ben Jealous and Susan Turnbull
 Democratic 8,628 21,646 0 30,274 49.6%
Shawn Quinn and Christina Smith
 Libertarian 47 208 0 255 0.4%
Ian Schlakman and Annie Chambers
 Green 54 119 0 173 0.3%
Other Write-Ins
 7 27 0 34 0.1%

 

Comptroller

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Anjali Reed Phukan
 Republican 3,349 11,789 0 15,138 25.4%
Peter Franchot
 Democratic 13,004 31,495 0 44,499 74.5%
Other Write-Ins
 16 42 0 58 0.1%

 

Attorney General

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Craig Wolf
 Republican 4,124 14,194 0 18,318 30.1%
Brian E. Frosh
 Democratic 12,558 29,891 0 42,449 69.8%
Other Write-Ins
 8 33 0 41 0.1%

 

U.S. Senator

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Tony Campbell
 Republican 3,847 13,164 0 17,011 27.8%
Ben Cardin
 Democratic 12,541 29,989 0 42,530 69.5%
Arvin Vohra
 Libertarian 83 357 0 440 0.7%
Neal Simon
 Unaffiliated 321 861 0 1,182 1.9%
Lih Young (Write In)
 Democratic NR NR NR 0 0%
Michael B. Puskar (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In)
 Unaffiliated NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 14 23 0 37 0.1%

 

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
William A. Devine, III
 Republican 3,709 12,341 0 16,050 26.2%
Steny H. Hoyer
 Democratic 12,839 31,115 0 43,954 71.7%
Jacob Pulcher
 Libertarian 114 466 0 580 0.9%
Patrick J. Elder
 Green 145 484 0 629 1.0%
Johnny Rice (Write In)
 Republican NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 12 56 0 68 0.1%

 

State Senator

District 27
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Jesse Allen Peed
 Republican 413 1,982 0 2,395 33.4%
Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr.
 Democratic 1,174 3,568 0 4,742 66.2%
Other Write-Ins
 11 12 0 23 0.3%

 

District 28
Vote for 1

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Bill Dotson
 Republican 4,424 13,774 0 18,198 33.7%
Arthur Ellis
 Democratic 10,667 24,970 0 35,637 66.0%
Other Write-Ins
 59 74 0 133 0.2%

 

House of Delegates

District 27A
Vote for 1

(7 of 7 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Susie Proctor
 Democratic 1,265 4,148 0 5,413 97.0%
Other Write-Ins
 32 135 0 167 3.0%

 

District 28
Vote for up to 3

(36 of 36 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Dave Campbell
 Republican 3,425 10,872 0 14,297 10.5%
Jim Crawford
 Republican 3,441 10,897 0 14,338 10.5%
Maureen Janette Woodruff
 Republican 3,203 9,453 0 12,656 9.3%
Debra Davis
 Democratic 9,988 22,487 0 32,475 23.8%
Edith J. Patterson
 Democratic 9,998 21,685 0 31,683 23.2%
C. T. Wilson
 Democratic 9,986 21,152 0 31,138 22.8%
Other Write-Ins
 55 89 0 144 0.1%

 

County Commissioner President

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Henry Thompson
 Republican 4,072 13,504 0 17,576 29.0%
Reuben B. Collins, II
 Democratic 12,012 28,890 0 40,902 67.4%
Chris Dudley
 Green 530 1,513 0 2,043 3.4%
Other Write-Ins
 50 86 0 136 0.2%

 

County Commissioner

District 1
Vote for 1

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Joe Crawford
 Republican 3,593 12,441 0 16,034 26.5%
Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling
 Democratic 12,965 31,446 0 44,411 73.3%
Donta Varney (Write In)
 Democratic NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins
 57 92 0 149 0.2%

 

District 2
Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Thomasina “Sina” Coates
 Democratic 12,643 30,827 0 43,470 81.8%
Stanley R. Hayes
 Green 1,959 6,989 0 8,948 16.8%
Other Write-Ins
 176 528 0 704 1.3%

 

District 3
Vote for 1

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Amanda Stewart
 Democratic 13,425 34,176 0 47,601 97.2%
Other Write-Ins
 329 1,062 0 1,391 2.8%

 

District 4
Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
James Ashburn
 Republican 3,749 12,160 0 15,909 26.5%
Bobby Rucci
 Democratic 12,681 31,393 0 44,074 73.3%
Other Write-Ins
 43 95 0 138 0.2%

 

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for up to 2

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Donine Marie Carrington
 11,989 28,677 0 40,666 51.9%
William R. Greer, Jr.
 10,897 26,245 0 37,142 47.4%
Other Write-Ins
 146 364 0 510 0.7%

 

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

Donald E. Beachley
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Donald E. Beachley Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 11,963 30,224 0 42,187 81.8%
No 2,266 7,112 0 9,378 18.2%

 

Matthew J. Fader
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Matthew J. Fader Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Yes 11,839 29,976 0 41,815 82.2%
No 2,210 6,863 0 9,073 17.8%

 

State’s Attorney

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Anthony “Tony” Covington
 Democratic 14,117 35,823 0 49,940 98.2%
Other Write-Ins
 199 712 0 911 1.8%

 

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Sharon “Sherri” Hancock
 Democratic 14,556 37,266 0 51,822 98.8%
Other Write-Ins
 131 520 0 651 1.2%

 

Register of Wills

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Loraine Davies Hennessy
 Democratic 14,306 36,513 0 50,819 98.6%
Other Write-Ins
 152 550 0 702 1.4%

 

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Vote for up to 3

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
J. Lorraine Berry
 Democratic 12,264 28,886 0 41,150 34.2%
Darlene M. Breck
 Democratic 12,225 28,682 0 40,907 34.0%
Reginald Kearney
 Democratic 11,428 25,722 0 37,150 30.9%
Other Write-Ins
 262 886 0 1,148 1.0%

 

Sheriff

Vote for 1

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Troy Berry
 Democratic 14,568 37,202 0 51,770 98.4%
Other Write-Ins
 185 642 0 827 1.6%

 

Board of Education

Vote for up to 7

(43 of 43 election day precincts reported)

Name Early Voting Election Day Absentee / Provisional Total Percentage
Jennifer S. Abell
 7,571 19,274 0 26,845 9.4%
Tajala “Taj” Battle-Lockhart
 6,130 14,811 0 20,941 7.4%
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown
 7,810 17,630 0 25,440 8.9%
Dottery Butler-Washington
 6,263 11,794 0 18,057 6.3%
Leslie Coker
 3,349 9,634 0 12,983 4.6%
David Hancock
 7,110 19,054 0 26,164 9.2%
Victoria “Vicki” Talley Kelly
 5,528 14,833 0 20,361 7.2%
Michael “Mike” Lukas
 6,692 16,259 0 22,951 8.1%
Margaret T. Marshall
 3,694 9,180 0 12,874 4.5%
Virginia “Ginny” McGraw
 6,088 14,621 0 20,709 7.3%
Barbara “Barb” Palko
 5,724 13,339 0 19,063 6.7%
Robert Michael Pitts
 4,898 10,985 0 15,883 5.6%
Nashonda Sherrod
 3,981 10,194 0 14,175 5.0%
Latina “Tina” Wilson
 8,285 18,762 0 27,047 9.5%
Other Write-Ins
 231 817 0 1,048 0.4%

This entry was posted on November 6, 2018 at 11:31 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, More News, Politics, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.