Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

On Saturday, November 3, 2018 Deputy Gott, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Wendy’s parking lot in Prince Frederick.

The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed three hypodermic syringes and a metal spoon containing suspected heroin residue.

The driver, Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with a traffic citation for operating unregistered motor vehicle on highway and CDS: Administer Equipment-Possess/Distribute.

