Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

November 7, 2018
Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby

Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby

On Saturday, November 3, 2018 Deputy Gott, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Wendy’s parking lot in Prince Frederick.

The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and a K9 scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed three hypodermic syringes and a metal spoon containing suspected heroin residue.

The driver, Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with a traffic citation for operating unregistered motor vehicle on highway and CDS: Administer Equipment-Possess/Distribute.

Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby

Gary Wayne Leslie, 42, of Lusby

This entry was posted on November 7, 2018 at 9:27 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to Lusby Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

  1. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 10:00 am

    It’s Bam Bam Bigelow. Celeb siting.

    Reply
  2. Gary on November 7, 2018 at 10:12 am

    WINNING!! Lol!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Why do people really think the thug life is so cool? I don’t get it…..

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Assume he does not represent the University of Maryland!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 10:34 am

    This fine young man has 97,yes 97 charges against him over the years.Case search him.What a drain on society and the taxpayers.Why do we have to keep paying for scum like this? Vote REPUBLICAN.

    Reply
  6. Terpiode on November 7, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Wow! A Maryland graduate to boot. Didn’t see it coming.

    Reply
  7. MD Anthropologist All Marvel on November 7, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Well looky here!

    I KNOW this guy has won the award – without even looking at any other contestants.

    How did a creature like this come to be?

    Did it crawl up from the Cypress Swamp? Was it nuked by Calvert Cliffs plant?

    Wow! We are speechless!

    Put it in a cage and ship it to Jessup zoo.

    Reply
  8. grow Fin up on November 7, 2018 at 11:25 am

    42 years old and still has not grown up. No chance for improvement with this one.

    Reply
  9. Charles on November 7, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Head and neck tats, not surprised

    Reply
  10. No Words on November 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I. Can’t. With. This. One.

    Reply
  11. Adam 12 on November 7, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    WINNER!!!!

    Reply
  12. Upstairs Michael on November 7, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Ladies and Gentlemen, the next President of the United States, Gary Wayne Tattoohead!

    Reply
  13. H-Man Blues on November 7, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Tats crowd my neck,

    Tats scribbled on my Head,

    Next time you get to see me,

    I be laying there dead.

    A little bit a smack – can’t do me no harm,

    Till I’m face-down in the woods – with a hyper in my arm.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Dang…you gotta be on something to look like that.

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    One word, GROSS

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Is dude sleeping?

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on November 7, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Come on..he looks like a total upstanding citizen who will make it so far in life with all those neck and head tattoos!! Smh! Go t rehab and then seek laser surgery cause u look a hot mess!

    Reply
  18. Willie on November 7, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    It is obvious that this guy has made good decisions his whole life! Rock in dude, don’t let the haters bring you down. It’s your neck and head and can do as you see fit!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.