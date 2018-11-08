On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Miko Tiffany Gilbert departed this earthly life. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 12, from 10 am unitl time of service 11 am at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery. The family would greatly appreciate any donations which can be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home by Visa or Mastercard.

