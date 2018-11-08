Roxanne Vanessa Battle-Carey, 52 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on November 3, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private. Pastor John Smith will be officiating. Family would appreciate monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses. Any donations should be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via cashiers check, money order , credit card or cash. No checks accepted.

