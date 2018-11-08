George Wallace Lathroum, Sr., 89, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 1, 2018 at his home. Born on February 28, 1929 in Hollywood, MD he was the son of the late Violet Frances Lathroum and Leo Aloysius Lathroum. George was the loving husband of late Violet Elizabeth Lathroum whom he married on February 14, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded him in death on March 21, 2001. George is survived by his children: George Lathroum “Teenie-Boy” of Leonardtown, MD, Charles Lathroum “Bubba” of Hollywood, MD, Johnny Lathroum of Leonardtown, MD, David Lathroum (Paula) of Leonardtown, MD, Glen Lathroum of Clements, MD, Judy Adams (Brett) of Leonardtown, MD and Sharon Woodburn (Bernie) of Leonardtown, MD. 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Siblings: Theresa Knight, Mary Kelley, Jimmy Lathroum, and Gertie Burke. He is preceded in death by his daughter Donna Woods and his siblings: Estelle Farrell, Agness Card, Helen Eckerd, Margaret Quade, Beanie Lathroum and Lillian Anderson.

George was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County MD and attended Margaret Brent. He served in the United States Army from February 20, 1951 to August 21, 1952. George was employed with Dean Construction in Hollywood, MD as a Construction Worker retiring in 1988.

George enjoyed playing the lottery, gardening, yard work, cutting firewood, hunting with Mouse (Allen), spending time with family and a cold Miller Beer.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Charles Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Pallbearers will be: Kevin Lathroum, D.J. Lathroum, Corey Woodburn, Brett Adams, Steven Knott and Bernie Woodburn. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tammy Woods, Debbie Lathroum, Jennifer Lathroum, Sarah Woodburn and Haley Adams.

Contributions may be made to Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.