Rebecca Ann Dean, “Becky”, 64, of Chaptico, MD passed away on October 30, 2018 after a 19 year courageous battle with breast cancer. Born on October 18, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD she was the daughter of Rebecca Ann Davis of Chaptico, MD and the late John Kell Davis, Sr. Becky was the loving wife of Kevin Mark Dean of Chaptico, MD. They were married in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD on April 22, 1978. She is survived by her children; Ryan Dean (Brenda) of Chaptico, MD and Erin Tennyson (Tim) of Clements, MD. 7 grandchildren; Kyle Dean, Jason Dean, Claire Tennyson, Will Tennyson, Belle Tennyson, FayAnna Walker, and Dayla Walker. Siblings; Mary Litten, Susan Keehan, John K. Davis, Jr., and Janet Lawrence.

Becky graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1972 and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident. She was employed at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a Technical Writer for 26 years retiring in 1998. Becky went back to work as a Financial Analyst for Engility for 13 years retiring in 2012.

Becky’s interests included gardening and reading, but most of all she was an amazing Mother, Grandmother and Sister in Christ, always putting her family, her Church and her Lord first. Her greatest joy was her family and watching her grandchildren grow.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD with Father Michal Sajnog officiating. Interment will follow in Joy Chapel Cemetery Hollywood, MD. Pallbearers will be; Donnie Litten, Todd Lawrence, Scott Dean, Eric Dean, Stephen Dean and Danny Dean.

Contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.