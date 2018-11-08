Robert Jackson Martin, Jr., 82, of Hughesville, MD passed on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Born on August 16, 1936 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Robert J. Martin, Sr. and Marie Goldsmith.

Robert served in the United States Air Force, retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and had a passion for baseball, farming and crabbing.

Robert is survived by his five children, Mandy, Marty, Randy, Ronnie, and Tommy; his devoted companion Joanie, her two sons George and Michael; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In keeping with the wishes of Robert, there will be no funeral services.