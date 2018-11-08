“He was going far out and he left the smell of the land behind and rowed out into the clean early morning smell of the ocean. He sailed lightly now… he was past everything now and he sailed the skiff to make his home port.” Ernest Hemingway, The Old Man and the Sea

Andrew Marshall Turner was born and raised in Brandywine, Maryland. From the time his legs could carry him, he ran. He ran through a childhood in southern Maryland, among boats, tobacco barns, and the best of friends. He ran through Baden Elementary School and Gwynn Park High School, where he played hockey, baseball, and soccer. He ran down to St. Mary’s College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, played rugby, and lived a week every day. He ran across the bay to earn his master’s degree at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He ran toward a career as a fisherman and a marine scientist. He ran wholeheartedly into his marriage and becoming a father.

Andrew did not walk and he did not stop. He ran, he jumped, he surfed, motored, sailed, skied, and glided. He flew. Rest in peace doesn’t seem to fit. Instead, we wish Andrew fair seas, soft landings, and yet another beautiful adventure.

Andrew lives on through his loving wife Claire, his sons Jeffrey Cotton and Tide Marshall, his parents Jan and Curtis Turner, his siblings Rita and Nathan, and his adoring nieces, nephews, and family.

Family will receive friends for Andrew’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 3pm to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established for Andrew and Claire’s boys. Please make donations payable to: Jeffrey Cotton Turner or Tide Marshall Turner and mail to 15600 Bald Eagle School Rd. Brandywine, MD 20613.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622