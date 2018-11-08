Floyd John Collis, 93

It is with great sadness that the family of Floyd John Collis announces his passing at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC on October 4, 2018 at the age of 93 years.

Floyd was born in Washington D.C. on June 10, 1925 to the late John Collis and Amalia Gartiata Collis. Floyd’s family went back to Greece when he was one month old and he returned to Washington D.C. in 1946. Floyd joined the U.S. Army November 3, 1954 and was honorably discharged October 5, 1956. Floyd made a career as a Master craftsman by using his talent of visualizing and then designing restaurants, homes and nightclubs such as Port Said in Washington, D.C. all without blueprints and plans. He was truly gifted and one of a kind.

Floyd will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Torina Collis, son John Collis and stepson Michael Singleton. Floyd is also survived by his grandchildren Johnny Jr., Kimberly and great grandchildren Bradley, Caleb, Lily and Arielle. Floyd will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Floyd’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday November 7th from 5pm to 8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, November 8th at 11am at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street, NW, Washington, DC. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

