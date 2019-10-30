MURDER UPDATE: Bryans Road Man Sentenced to 78 Years in Prison After Shooting Sleeping Friend in Back of the Head

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Janeal Jerome Thompson, 27 of Bryans Road, to 65 years for the First-Degree Murder of Ronarj Henderson and related charges.
Thompson received an additional 12 years in prison for violating probation in two unrelated cases and 1 year in prison for a separate Possession of Heroin charge.
On August 5, 2019, after a 6-day trial in front of a Charles County jury, Thompson entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to the aforementioned charges before the jury announced their verdict.
On November 2, 2018, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of the victim’s murder after receiving a report that he was possibly shot and killed by Thompson a few days prior. It was also reported that Thompson’s girlfriend at the time, co-defendant Sarah Elizabeth Defilippo and co-defendant Steven Tyler Danielson were present during the murder.
Defilippo was directed by Thompson to pick up co-defendant Eric Nolan Washington, who helped Thompson dispose of the victim’s body in a heavily wooded area of Smith Point Road in Nanjemoy. Before leaving, Thompson took the victim’s shoes, cell phone, and wallet. The victim was missing for several days before his murder was reported by a family member of Defilippo.
Thompson and Defilippo were apprehended together on November 2, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia.
Defilippo confessed to witnessing Thompson kill the victim, which was corroborated by extensive evidence, including DNA evidence found on the gun and in the vehicle.
Defilippo, Danielson, and Washington previously entered guilty pleas in Charles County Circuit Court to Accessory after the Fact.
Prior to Thompson’s sentencing, Defilippo and Danielson received 5 years supervised probation. Washington received 3 years in prison.
During Thompson’s sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen addressed the judge, “The defendant has to be held accountable for his actions. He has a history of violence. He’s a danger to the community. – He killed a man while he was sleeping. He should not be in the community with such violent tendencies; he killed a man who was supposed to be his friend.”
Before sentencing Thompson, Judge H. James West stated, “This is a sad event with four young people doing drugs in a car. – I’ve yet to see, until this case, someone shot while they’re asleep. The victim was shot for really no reason. This was beyond a murder – this was an execution.”
Charges
• First-Degree Murder
• Possession of a Firearm after Disqualifying Conviction
• Wear, Carry, and Transport of Handgun in a Vehicle
• Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence
UPDATE 11/9/2018 @ 9:15 a.m.: Court documents stated that Janeal Jerome Thompson, 26, of Bryans Road, killed Ronaj Henderson, 22, of Bryans Road, by shooting him in the back of his head while he slept in a vehicle that was traveling on Livingston Road, in Bryans Road.
According to Charging documents, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, Thompson was at a party with his girlfriend and Ronaj Henderson, who goes by the nickname of “Psycho”.
While at the party, Thompson became aggressive with his girlfriend and Henderson told her that if she was with him, he would not treat her that way,
Thompson, his girlfriend and Henderson left the party together and drove to Thompson’s residence located on Boxwood Circle, in Bryans Road. The girlfriend was driving the vehicle, while Thompson sat in the rear right seat, and Henderson was seated in the front passenger seat.
After leaving the residence, Thompson took out a handgun, and shot Henderson in the back of the head, He then threw a cover over Henderson to prevent anyone from seeing him. They then drove to an address on Burns Street in Nanjemoy, where they picked up subject that court documents only refer to as “E”.
They then drove to a side road in Nanjemoy, where Thompson and “E” carried and dragged Henderson’s body into the woods.
On October 29, 2018, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department, discovered Thompson sleeping in a white Chrysler 300 parked in the parking lot of the Accokeek Gas Station located on Bryan Point Road, in Accokeck. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a black handgun sitting in plain view on Thompson’s lap. Police were able to apprehend Thompson without incident, and seize a Glock 43 9mm handgun. Thompson was released from jail in Prince George’s County on November 1, 2018.
On November 2, 2018 information was provided to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office regarding an alleged murder and Thompson was named as the shooter. Later that night, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office learned Thompson was at an Apartment located at on Lee Highway, in Arlington, Virginia. Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Arlington Police Department responded to the area and located the white Chrysler 300 parked in the parking lot. Surveillance on the vehicle and apartment complex was conducted, and Thompson and the girlfriend were seen leaving with another male in a white Chevrolet Cruz passenger car. A traffic stop was conducted, and Thompson and his girlfriend were detained and transported to the Arlington Police Department Headquarters.
After Thompson was located in Arlington, he was extradited to the Charles County Detention Center on November 7, 2018, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.
In an Initial Appearance Questionnaire form filed in District Court, Janeal Thompson listed one of his current occupations as an Uber Driver.
11/8/2018: On November 2, Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives initiated an investigation into a possible missing person.
Family members of Ronaj Henderson, 22, of Bryans Road, last saw him in the morning hours of October 27, 2018.
During the course of the investigation, it was learned the victim had been shot in the area of Bryans Road by a person known to him and his body was left somewhere in western Charles County.
The investigation led detectives to the area of Riverside Road and Smith Point Road in Nanjemoy.
On November 4, Henderson’s body was found in a wooded area.
Based on additional information, detectives identified the suspect as Janeal Jerome Thompson, 26, of Bryans Road.
Thompson was located in Arlington, VA on November 4 and was subsequently extradited to the Charles County Detention Center on November 7 where he was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
He was caught back in October with a gun and guess what? The judge released him.The Judges are the REAL problem for not putting these criminals in jail.
It just mind boggling how someone can take a life and move on like nothing happened,without any remorse.
Did they charge the girl?
I was thinking the same thing?? She had to know full well that if she opened her mouth that something was going to happen, maybe not this but something just by the way she is treated by him. SMH crazy
Right
That’s my question too. Seems she’s guilty by association.
Wondering if she’s having 2nd thoughts for running her mouth to the POS that robbed this young man of his life?
Perhaps if she kept her mouth shut he’d still be alive.
They always seem to give the women a slap on the wrist, If she didn’t turn him in she better be charged also.
She witnessed a homicide. I am fairly confident if I was in that car I would have done exactly what the guy with the gun told me to do……….until I got away from him. Then I would have called the police. But, I have a conscious. The street code says you don’t snitch, even if you know the victim or if you are the victim.
Street code: Only applies if you’re in the streets. Going out to have fun and getting mixed up in a murder, brother you are on your own.This fool didn’t know the game because he wasn’t taught it. You have to pay to play and he couldn’t afford it. Murder and Witnesses= Public Defender
she’s probably the one who told the cops
You killed a man because you wasn’t treating your girl right and he told her that.now you will be someone’s girlfriend in the pen and she still going to be with someone else.stupid
To me this story still dont add up..why is the girlfriend driving and her boyfriend sitting in the back? My boyfriend always sits up front with me..and his friends in the back. how is it he sit in the back to shoot him in the head,perfectly coming from a party passed out drunk..if I were the cops I would definitely be looking at this case as some type of set up..and oh girl would be going right to jail with her trigger happy boyfriend
not sure about why he was sitting in the back to begin with but he wasn’t in the back when he shot him – he was driving and she wasn’t in the car. Read the WHOLE article
And obviously you didn’t READ the WHOLE article. It clearly states the suspect shot the victim in the back of the head and “THEY” then drove off. Please tell me how he shot the victim in the BACK of the head while driving?
Did they charge the girlfriend?
SMNEWSNET: Not at this time
If ever there was a death penalty case. Thank you Martin Owe Malley and the rest of the liberal loons that run this state. I guess this criminal’s life matters more than the victim. Pathetic.
Maryland is truly a dumpster fire!!!!!
I believe this is the case that the girlfriend was killed as well. She was shot in the back of the head as well. Her body was actually found first.
SMNEWSNET.COM: This was not that case, the girlfriend in this case is still alive and was not shot.
How could u take my lil cousin over nothing tho wtf you wack sick bastard
Honestly they shouldve just left him in. He got out a year ago for doing a bid for armed robbery, assault and a gun charge. I hope they charge them both
I hope they charge them both. Sarah is manipulative and coercive and janeal is very controlling. They shouldve kept him locked up.
They set him up. The way janeal is he wouldve never let a dude sit upfront with sarah.
Rome wouldve never let Sarah sit up front with a guy. They set it up
Def was set up… IF they went back to the house… it wasn’t “to get gas” it was to shoot dude.. Jerome wouldn’t of had dude riding up front and him behind him… the gf spinning a story to work in her favor..come on now…
They said he was passed out drunk? maybe that’s why they put him in the front seat.
Dosent make sense even if he was drunk, back seat would’ve been the option. I used to date rome I know how he is.
Yea he knows someone named E but E dont live in that area.
The good news is now we are without this animal’s services for 78 years.
Enjoy your life in prison,you should have been in jail a longtime ago.I dont know why the judges wait so long and give too many chances to these violent criminals and endanger the law abiding people.Must be because the judges are democrats.