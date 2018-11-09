MURDER UPDATE: Bryans Road Man Shot “Psycho” in the Back of the Head While Sleeping

UPDATE 11/9/2018 @ 9:15 a.m.: Court documents stated that Janeal Jerome Thompson, 26, of Bryans Road, killed Ronaj Henderson, 22, of Bryans Road, by shooting him in the back of his head while he slept in a vehicle that was traveling on Livingston Road, in Bryans Road.

According to Charging documents, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, Thompson was at a party with his girlfriend and Ronaj Henderson, who goes by the nickname of “Psycho”.

While at the party, Thompson became aggressive with his girlfriend and Henderson told her that if she was with him, he would not treat her that way,

Thompson, his girlfriend and Henderson left the party together and drove to Thompson’s residence located on Boxwood Circle, in Bryans Road. The girlfriend was driving the vehicle, while Thompson sat in the rear right seat, and Henderson was seated in the front passenger seat.

While Henderson was still asleep in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at the Boxwood Circle address, the girlfriend told Thompson what Henderson said at the party. When Thompson heard what Henderson said to his girlfriend, he told her they needed to leave the residence to get gas.

After leaving the residence, Thompson took out a handgun, and shot Henderson in the back of the head, He then threw a cover over Henderson to prevent anyone from seeing him. They then drove to an address on Burns Street in Nanjemoy, where they picked up subject that court documents only refer to as “E”.

They then drove to a side road in Nanjemoy, where Thompson and “E” carried and dragged Henderson’s body into the woods.

On October 29, 2018, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department, discovered Thompson sleeping in a white Chrysler 300 parked in the parking lot of the Accokeek Gas Station located on Bryan Point Road, in Accokeck. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a black handgun sitting in plain view on Thompson’s lap. Police were able to apprehend Thompson without incident, and seize a Glock 43 9mm handgun. Thompson was released from jail in Prince George’s County on November 1, 2018.

On November 2, 2018 information was provided to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office regarding an alleged murder and Thompson was named as the shooter. Later that night, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office learned Thompson was at an Apartment located at on Lee Highway, in Arlington, Virginia. Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Arlington Police Department responded to the area and located the white Chrysler 300 parked in the parking lot. Surveillance on the vehicle and apartment complex was conducted, and Thompson and the girlfriend were seen leaving with another male in a white Chevrolet Cruz passenger car. A traffic stop was conducted, and Thompson and his girlfriend were detained and transported to the Arlington Police Department Headquarters.

After Thompson was located in Arlington, he was extradited to the Charles County Detention Center on November 7, 2018, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.

In an Initial Appearance Questionnaire form filed in District Court, Janeal Thompson listed one of his current occupations as an Uber Driver.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

