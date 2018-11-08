VIDEO: Sheriff Cameron Elected to Historic Fourth Term

Tim Cameron was re-elected on Election Day to a historic fourth consecutive term as Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. No other Sheriff in St. Mary’s had reached that milestone in the office’s 381-year history.

Only one other Sheriff served four terms in St. Mary’s County in that span, but those were non-consecutive terms.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has been operating continuously since 1637 – the oldest in the nation to do so.

A native of St. Mary’s County, Sheriff Cameron was first elected in 2006 after retiring from a 25-year career as a deputy.

John Bernard Love, a Republican, was the last man in St. Mary’s County to be elected to a fourth non-consecutive term as Sheriff. Love’s final term in office was during the Great Depression between 1934 and 1938.

In this year’s election, Cameron received 67 percent of the vote, according to unofficial voting results from the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections. Cameron was unopposed in the elections of 2010 and 2014.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have the voters of St. Mary’s County allow me and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to serve and protect them for another four years,” Cameron said.

“I am proud of the strides we have made working with the community for the past 12 years. I look forward to bringing the citizens the continuity in excellence that they have come to expect from the Sheriff’s Office in fighting crime, combating the opioid epidemic and keeping our local communities safe. I sincerely thank the voters for their confidence in allowing me to serve in this unprecedented fourth straight term,” the Sheriff said.

Sheriff Cameron oversees the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a $40 million agency with 302 positions budgeted. The office also runs the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center with a capacity of 230 inmates.

