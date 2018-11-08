Wanted – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Trevis Lemar Butler

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville.

Butler has active warrants for his arrest for several felonies to include the charges of First Degree Rape and First Degree Assault. Butler is a black male, 5’8” in height, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Trevis Lemar Butler, is asked to contact Detective Skyler LeFave at (301) 475-4200 extension *1983 or by email at Skyler.Lefave@stmarysmd.com.

For information requiring immediate action to apprehend Butler, please contact Emergency Communications at (301) 475-8008 or 911.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering a reward of up to $800 for information leading to the apprehension of Butler.

