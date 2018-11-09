VIDEO: Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park Sends Driver to Trauma Center

On Thursday, November 8, 2018 at approximately 11:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Forest Park Road, and Long Lane in Lexington Park for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and in the front yard of a residence with the vehicle resting on its side. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and partially underneath the vehicle. Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries and going in and out of consciousnesses

Firefighters from Bay District and Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments operated on scene working to extract the patient for approximately one hour, due to the patient and vehicles positioning, and the victim’s arm being trapped under the vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Homegrown Food Market located at the corner of Three Notch Road, and Hermanville Road, and flight medics responded to the scene to assist with patient care. Once freed from the vehicle, flight medics applied a tourniquet to the patients left arm.

The male patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with severe injuries.

One unoccupied vehicle received damage to the rear bumper, after the rear wheel of the car involved in the crash came off and struck it. A house had a window broken from debris and car parts.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.



