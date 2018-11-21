Naval District Washington to host Police and Dispatcher Hiring Fair

Naval District Washington will hold a Police and Dispatcher Job Fair 2018 on Wednesday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at Capitol Skyline Hotel, 10 “I” St. SW, Washington, D.C.

Applicants attending the Job Fair will be able to speak with human resources and law enforcement representatives and complete job applications. The goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for candidates to apply in-person.

NDW has many police officer and dispatcher positions open at the Washington Navy Yard, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Naval Support Facilities Indian Head and Dahlgren, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

NDW Police Officers execute region and installation law enforcement, force protection, physical security, and antiterrorism missions. Officer training emphasizes tactics, techniques, and procedures to deter, detect, delay, and defend against terrorism to protect life and property. Selectees will receive law enforcement training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA.

NDW Dispatchers are dedicated Public Safety Telecommunicators, trained in the proper use of communications equipment, including telephone, radio, and other electrical or electronic alarm signal receiving systems. Daily operations include alarm monitoring; call taking; and Law Enforcement, Fire and Emergency Services, and Emergency Medical Services dispatch.

Applicants are urged to dress professionally and to bring the following documents:

a)Resume b)A state-issued identification (passport, driver’s license, or government CAC) c)A completed OF-306 d)Last SF-50 Personnel Action if a current or former federal employee e)DD-214 if a veteran

Pre-registration to the event is recommended. Applicants who pre-register will have their qualifications reviewed in advance and will receive priority in interviewing. To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naval-district-washington-police-and-dispatcher-hiring-fair-tickets-52209770830.

For more information about the hiring fair, visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/ndw/about/jobs/job-fair.html