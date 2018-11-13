Bluegrass for Hospice raises over $250,000 in 10 years

On Saturday October 27, 2018, Bluegrass for Hospice took place once again.

It was held at the Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills.

In spite of the early morning rain, the later of the day turned out a fun crowd of about 400. We made $27,873.85 for the Hospice of St. Mary’s, Hospice House.

Bluegrass for Hospice is an event that I am passionate about. I started it 10 years ago to honor my Grandfather’s, William Armsworthy & Bubba Copsey, who passed away in 2007, just 2 days apart. Since that time, I have lost many love ones who were under Hospice Care with most recently my Grandmothers, Evelyn Armsworthy and last year Connie Copsey.

A lot of work goes into this event each year. There are many volunteers, business’s, and bands that help. Some of these people have been dedicated since the 1st event.

Thank you…., most importantly, the sponsors: Karen & John Garner, Century 21 New Millennium-Jan Barnes-Agent, McGrew Equipment Company, John Felicitas & Christine Wray, Associated Insurances Centers, Bob Taylor Engineering, Eagle Systems, FGS, Danny Miedzinski & Son Excavating, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, ABC Liquors & Lounge, Chief’s Neighborhood Bar, Stanley & Joanie Williams, Aloft Solutions, Quality Built Homes, Guy Distributing Co, John R. Bean Construction & Home Improvement N’ Stuff, Luke M. Morgan, DDS & Associates, Hancock Refrigeration, Dugan, McKissick, & Longmore, Jahn Corporation, Indian Bridge Kennels & Suites, Anne and Ernie Bell, W. M. Davis, and Community Bank of the Chesapeake, along with Dean Lumber Co. A & G Electric, Southern Maryland Women’s Healthcare, Taylor Gas Company, Parrans Flooring Center, C & C Plumbing & Septic, J. F. Taylor, Donna’s Tax Service, Patuxent Dental, Metro Restaurant & Janitorial Supplies, State Farm Insurance-Phil Riehl-Agent, Stephen D. Mattingly Insurance, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, Clarke Consulting, Kieyos, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Vidsec Systems, Charles C. Reel M.D., Dyson Building Center, Dorsey Law Firm, Phocus Video Communications, Sabre Systems, Franzen Realtors, and Bell Boys Bus Service. Thanks to the LaQuinta Inn’s & Suites for being our official “Bluegrass” hotel, and thanks to the County Times newspapers.

I’d like to thank each of the local bands who donated their performance. Without them, there wouldn’t be an event. Thanks to Bubby Abell & Spoon Creek, California Ramblers, David Norris & the Dixie Ramblers, 15 Strings, Recycled Bluegrass, and my band, Eastern Tradition. Thanks to Troy Jones for providing sound.

Thanks for your generosity, the many businesses and to the Amish-Mennonite Community in St. Mary’s County who donated the silent auction and door prize items. A special ‘thank you’ goes out to my Dad, Johnny Armsworthy who spent countless hours and miles getting these items and Tina Williams who pours her heart into this task as well (I couldn’t do it without you two). Another thank you goes out to Dave Robinson for getting folks safely to and from their cars. Thanks to another important group, the volunteers: Marsha Anderson, Kayla Armer, Jim Bailey, Cindy Beakes, Sydna Buckmaster, Alex Castro, Chesapeake Wholesale, Ikia Christian, Charlene Cusic, Nathan Fenwick, Terri Ferguson, Pam Ferris, Suzanne Henderson, Christine Hill, Debbie Johnson, Lynn’s Catering, McCormick Spice Company, Tammy McGinnis, Debbie Morgan, Elissa Norris, Woody Norris, John Potts, Patty Raley, Vince & Pat Roche, Jody at Sheetz in Great Mills, Jack Tippett, Ed Vogt of the Eastern Shore Bluegrass Assoc., Frannie & Judy Woodburn. Thanks to Jesse & Kerry of the Printing Press for their dedication to me and this event ever since the beginning.

And finally a big thanks to Bubby Knott and Mickey for providing the Flat Iron Farm and to my wife, Michelle Armsworthy for all her hard work, dedication, and continued support!!! If I forgot someone, I apologize. It could have been just one small favor or something that you did for the event months ago, but please know that your help and commitment was greatly appreciated. Non-perishable food items were collected for the Helping Hands Food Pantry and on their behalf, I’d like to say thank you for your generosity in giving.

Thank you for supporting live Bluegrass music!

Jay Armsworthy