Anne Arundel County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography

At Sentencing, the Government Will Recommend a Sentence of 50 Years in Federal Prison

Glenn Ranger, age 56, of Glen Burnie, pleaded guilty today to two counts of production of child pornography in connection with his sexual abuse of a young boy.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Acting Special Agent in Charge Cardell T. Morant of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; Chief David A. Spencer of the Easton Police Department; Chief Terrence B. Sheridan of the Baltimore County Police Department; and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams.

According to his guilty plea, from no later than 2004, Ranger knowingly persuaded, enticed, and coerced a prepubescent male to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce videos and images of that conduct. Specifically, Ranger sexually abused John Doe, an approximately 10-year-old boy, in order to record the abuse. The boy was unaware that Ranger was recording the abuse.

In July 2014, Ranger leased a storage unit in Pasadena, Maryland, but failed to pay the rent for the unit. The contents of the unit were purchased at auction by a resident of Easton, Maryland, in March 2018. After observing the nature of the contents, the individual turned them over to law enforcement. The contents of Ranger’s storage unit included computers and other digital devices, VHS tapes, framed photographs, and binders containing printed and organized images of child pornography erotica. The framed photographs included five images of child pornography, including images of John Doe produced by Ranger. The digital devices were forensically examined and were found to contain over 200 images of child pornography and more than 10,000 child exploitive/age difficult images. Two of the VHS tapes contained videos of Ranger sexually abusing John Doe on three separate occasions, and also show Ranger taking sexually explicit photographs of John Doe. The digital camera used to take the photographs and the storage card were also located among the items from Ranger’s storage unit. The files indicate the photos were produced on April 1, 2005, when John Doe was 10 years old.

Ranger was arrested on April 4, 2018. Ranger’s mobile phone was forensically examined after his arrest and revealed that Ranger had visited the social media profile of John Doe, and had made over 46,000 searches using terms such as “nude teen boys,” “nude teenager girl,” “nude teenager boy,” “pure nudist,” and “familys nude.”

Ranger faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison, followed by up to lifetime of supervised release, for each of the two counts of production of child pornography. The government is recommending a 50 year sentence. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for January 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Ranger remains detained.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI-Baltimore, the Maryland State Police, the Easton Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Budlow, who is prosecuting the federal case.

