Lucky scratch-offs were $100,000 Winter Winfall, Keno and Willy Wonka Golden Ticket™

A 63-year-old man from Mechanicsville picked up a $10,000 Keno prize after playing November 3 at A&B Liquors at 28260 Three Notch Road in his hometown.

The lucky winner placed a 7-spot bet with the Super Bonus multiplier option for the win.

A&B Liquors also got lucky on the play, scoring a $100 bonus, equal to 1 percent of the prize, for selling a winning Keno ticket with a prize of $10,000 or more.