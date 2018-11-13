One Person Injured After Vehicle Drives into Planet Fitness in California

November 13, 2018

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Wildewood Shopping Center, located at 23415 Three Notch Road, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle halfway into the Planet Fitness building, with the single occupant/operator still inside the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.



3 Responses to One Person Injured After Vehicle Drives into Planet Fitness in California

  1. I'm Funny on November 13, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I’ve seen people circle the parking lot…to get closer to the door, but this is a bit overboard. You’re going in to e-x-e-r-c-i-s-e! Doh!

    Reply
  2. AliceW on November 13, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Why no front license plate, has the law been changed? I noticed my neighbor does not have one either but then he thinks he is above the law.

    Reply
  3. TellItLikeItIs on November 13, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Whatever caused this crash, they must have been moving FAST! The curb that is right in front of that window is at least 15-16 inches tall!!

    Reply

