Trailer Destroyed by Fire in Mechanicsville

November 12, 2018

On November 11, 2018, at approximately 5:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and surrounding companies responded to the area of 28579 Lockes Hill Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 15 by 40 foot trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and updates will be provided when they become available.




