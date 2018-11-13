UPDATE: Fire that Destroyed Trailer in Mechanicsville Still Under Investigation

UPDATE 11/13/18: The RV/trailer fire on Lockes Hill Road, in Mechanicsville is still currently under investigation.

Their were no active fire alarms or sprinkler systems in place, and unknown if any smoke alarms were in place. The estimated loss of the structure and contents is valued at $5,000.00.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor, and investigators said the fire started in the interior of the trailer.

The camper located on the property was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

The owner has been identified as Margaret Plater.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

11/12/18: On November 11, 2018, at approximately 5:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and surrounding companies responded to the area of 28579 Lockes Hill Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 15 by 40 foot trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 10 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and updates will be provided when they become available.

