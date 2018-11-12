Nancy Jo Clark Kuty, 82, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, formerly of St. Mary’s County, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hospice of Charles County, Waldorf, MD.

Nancy was born on October 15, 1936 to Iva Pearl Thomasson Clark and Francis Clark in Alliance, OH.

Nancy worked as a distribution agent for the U.S. Government Printing Office. Her hobbies included crafting, gardening, dancing, singing, baking, swimming, and teaching Sunday School.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband Stephen Kuty.

She is survived by her sons, Bob Demer (Donna), Gary Demer, and Ronnie Wright (Pamela); daughters, Karen Gallin (Dean) and Sharon Stuart (James); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for Nancy’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, November 9th, from 5-8 PM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Her Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, November 10th, at 11 AM, with receiving of friends from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.