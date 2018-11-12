Norman “Keith” Barnum, 89, of Oklahoma City, OK formerly of Edmond, OK passed away on November 8, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on July 16, 1929 in Kingfisher, Ok he was the son of the late Emma Yoder Barnum and James Roy Barnum. Keith was the loving husband of Betty Pool Barnum of Oklahoma City, OK whom he married on January 17, 1954 in Enid, OK. He is survived by his children: Mike Barnum (Karen) of Marion, IN, Dennis Barnum of Huntington, IN, Mark Barnum (Beverly) of Lexington Park, MD and Sheri Hartley (Shad) of Oklahoma City, OK. 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Keith is preceded in death by his sister Wilma Barnum Maynard.

Keith graduated from Enid High School in 1947 and attended Enid Business College. He served 2 years in the United State Army from December 4, 1950 to December 4, 1952. Keith was an Accountant for Robberson Steel Company in Oklahoma City, OK, retiring in 1987.

Keith enjoyed painting, arts and playing bingo.

Services will be held at a later date.