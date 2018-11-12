Doris Martin of Mechanicsville, MD went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2018. She is survived by her devoted husband Max Martin, of 65 years. Son: Rob (Laura) and two grandchildren, Christina Mix (John) of Urbana, MD and Jessica Ott (Kelly) of Nashville, Tenn. Her daughter Janet, preceded her in death in 1999.

Doris was born to Frances E. White, Sr. and Mary Sing White on 12/29/1932. She often stayed with her grandparents Charles White Sr. and Ella King White as a young girl and they always took her to church. She was the oldest child. She is survived by siblings Emery L. White, Sr (Rosemary), Francis Joe White, Sr. (Cathy), Vernon L. White, Sr, Barbara J. White LaCroix (Joe) all of Sisseton, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by siblings Elroy F. White, Sr, Lavern W. White, Sr, Bryon C. White, Sr, Doreen and Doris White (twins), Frieda White and Gordon E. White, all of Sisseton, South Dakota.

After graduating from Flandreau High School, Flandreau South Dakota, Doris left to go to nursing school in Nebraska. After a few months she decided to join the U. S. Navy in 1952 where she met her future husband, Max, in bootcamp at NATC Bainbridge, MD.

Doris was a Yeoman in the Navy (clerical work) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field, Milton FL during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal. When she got out of the Navy she was a homemaker and raised two children, Rob and Janet. She worked at Jean’s Sportswear sewing items and later became a substitute teacher at Banneker Elementary School.

As a Navy wife of 65 years, Doris always took care of her household as her husband Max, traveled the world protecting our country. He served on the battleship USS Mississippi and flew P2s to North Africa, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Sicily. They moved to NAOTS Chincoteague, VA, then went to Norfolk, VA and finally NAS PAX River, in St, Mary’s County MD, where they retired. Max went to Vietnam in 1967 and once again Doris took care of the family until he returned. She also lived in Sisseton, South Dakota, Hedgesville, West VA and St Mary’s, MD until her death. She died at home with her family.

Doris enjoyed driving to the beach and writing poetry; listening to the waves crashing on the shore and smelling the salt air. She suffered with crippling Rheumatoid Arthritis most of her life which caused her to become disabled.

Doris was a long-time member of Faith Tabernacle Church, Baltimore, MD. She listened to Reverend R.G. Hardy on the radio and would ride the bus several hours to his church in Baltimore, from southern MD, by herself. Eventually, Doris was able to attend Faith Tabernacle church regularly when her son got his driver’s license and could drive her to church. Until her last days, Doris read her Bible every night.

Doris was a Charter Member of the Women in Military Service for America (Women’s Memorial) Arlington, Va. She wrote in their history book as a memorable experience: “When I reported for bootcamp training, I saw this sign over the entrance “Through this porthole pass the women of the greatest Navy on Earth!” I am proud to have been a member of the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. I am proud to have served my country as a Navy WAVE.”

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andre Samuel officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm in Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.

Hospice supported Doris during her final days and were wonderful. The family gratefully appreciated their support and request contributions be made to Hospice, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.mgfh.com.

