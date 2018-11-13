Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims November 12-18 National Apprenticeship Week in Maryland

Nationwide Observance Celebrates Proven Workforce Development Strategy

Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed November 12-18 as National Apprenticeship Week in Maryland. This week-long observance raises awareness of the meaningful contributions apprenticeship programs in the United States make to our country’s workforce. Throughout the week, Maryland will join other states across the nation to celebrate apprenticeship as a proven workforce development tool and to acknowledge the success of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program in growing Registered Apprenticeship throughout the state.

“Our administration is committed to expanding opportunities and building lasting career pathways for all Marylanders,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “During this week, we highlight the success of Maryland’s apprenticeship program as a powerful tool for employers that strengthens our workforce and boosts the competitiveness of our state’s thriving economy.”

Apprenticeships are full-time jobs that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn while they learn. Suited to any industry and occupation, apprenticeship provides Marylanders with alternative pathways for exploring, establishing, and growing in an occupation or profession.

Maryland’s 2018 National Apprenticeship Week is themed Apprenticeship Works! and will highlight how Registered Apprenticeships are for every Marylander and can be successfully employed in any industry and any occupation.

“The success of Maryland’s apprenticeship program is undeniable,” said Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We now have more than 10,000 apprentices earning and learning throughout the state, in leading industries ranging from construction to cybersecurity and hospitality to healthcare. We dedicate this week to the many, many people who have had a hand in growing apprenticeships in Maryland. We extend our sincere gratitude for their hard work, continued dedication, and commitment to excellence.”

The Department of Labor will kick off the week with the quarterly meeting of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council, where new programs and occupations will be reviewed and approved for inclusion in the statewide apprenticeship program. Throughout the week, an additional 17 events will be held around the state, including a career fair, skilled craft union open house, youth apprenticeship information session, and manufacturers’ roundtable.

Explore all of Maryland’s National Apprenticeship Week events at http://dllr.maryland.gov/ employment/appr/apprweek.shtml .