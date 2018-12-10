Boy Scout Eagle Scout Project: Railway Museum Benches

The Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum would like to publicly thank Life Scout Vincent Ascosi, Troop 91, for recently refurbishing and repainting six benches for the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum.

This was his required public service project needed to reach his goal of earning Eagle Scout rank. Generous donations for the project were given by the Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum and the Rod N Reel Resort & Spa. Vincent conceived and presented the project idea to museum personnel in August 2018, and completed and returned the benches to the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum in October 2018.

For further details, please contact Mike Sweeney, President of The Friends of the Chesapeake Beach RailwayMuseum at 410.440.6499.