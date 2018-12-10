Boy Scout Eagle Scout Project: Railway Museum Benches

December 10, 2018

Vincent with Railway Museum volunteers, Mike Sweeney and John Reidesel

The Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum would like to publicly thank Life Scout Vincent Ascosi, Troop 91, for recently refurbishing and repainting six benches for the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum.

This was his required public service project needed to reach his goal of earning Eagle Scout rank. Generous donations for the project were given by the Friends of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum and the Rod N Reel Resort & Spa. Vincent conceived and presented the project idea to museum personnel in August 2018, and completed and returned the benches to the Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum in October 2018.

For further details, please contact Mike Sweeney, President of The Friends of the Chesapeake Beach RailwayMuseum at 410.440.6499.

This entry was posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:35 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.