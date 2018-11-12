VIDEO: Police in Waldorf Investigating Burglary

On November 3 at 10:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of E Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary.

Investigation revealed two occupants of a house left for a short period of time. While they were gone, they received an alert from a doorbell surveillance camera (See video below).

They observed two suspects standing at the front door; one suspect used a crow bar and pried the door open. Once inside, the alarm activated and the suspects fled.

Nothing was reported stolen.

PFC D. Walker is investigating.



Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.