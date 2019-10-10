Temple Hills Man Who Shot Clerk in Bel Alton Liquor Store Robbery Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

UPDATE 10/10/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Raymund Antoine Bradford, 42, of Temple Hills, to 18 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation for Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

On July 8, 2019, Bradford entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

On March 21, 2018, officers responded to Drive-In Liquor in Faulkner for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with store owner Pargat Mand, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Mand was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that during the afternoon hours of March 21, Bradford entered Drive-In Liquor with a bookbag and a gun pointed towards Mand. Both Mand and Bradford walked behind the sales counter, where Bradford began placing money and cigarettes into the bookbag. During this process, Bradford’s gun fired, and a bullet struck Mand in the arm. Bradford initially continued to put cigarettes in the bookbag, but then approached Mand and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. Mand was then able to retreat to an office in the store and close the door. Bradford fled the scene soon afterward but dropped a knife in front of the store.

During the course of the investigation, the recovered knife was submitted for DNA analysis, which identified Bradford as the suspect.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse addressed the judge, “Even after the victim gets shot, [the defendant] chose to mace him in the face. It’s cruel. It’s unnecessary. [The defendant] is violent; he’s not playing around.”

11/13/2018: Charles County Sheriff’s investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year.

The arrest is the result of a DNA match combined with investigative work.

On March 21 at 2:06 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a liquor store in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Bel Alton. He produced a handgun and demanded money from a clerk. During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in his arm. The suspect then fled in a car.

Evidence was recovered and submitted for DNA analysis. The DNA was subsequently linked to Raymund Antoine Bradford, 41, of Temple Hills.

On November 6, detectives – along with the assistance of U.S. Marshals – located Bradford at his residence.

A search warrant was served and investigators recovered additional evidence that was linked to the robbery, as well as another crime in a nearby county. Bradford was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Detective C. Gregory is investigating.

