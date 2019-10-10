Temple Hills Man Who Shot Clerk in Bel Alton Liquor Store Robbery Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

UPDATE 10/10/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Raymund Antoine Bradford, 42, of Temple Hills, to 18 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation for Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.
On July 8, 2019, Bradford entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.
On March 21, 2018, officers responded to Drive-In Liquor in Faulkner for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with store owner Pargat Mand, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Mand was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, the recovered knife was submitted for DNA analysis, which identified Bradford as the suspect.
At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse addressed the judge, “Even after the victim gets shot, [the defendant] chose to mace him in the face. It’s cruel. It’s unnecessary. [The defendant] is violent; he’s not playing around.”
11/13/2018: Charles County Sheriff’s investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year.
The arrest is the result of a DNA match combined with investigative work.
On March 21 at 2:06 p.m., a lone male suspect entered a liquor store in the 10600 block of Crain Highway in Bel Alton. He produced a handgun and demanded money from a clerk. During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in his arm. The suspect then fled in a car.
Evidence was recovered and submitted for DNA analysis. The DNA was subsequently linked to Raymund Antoine Bradford, 41, of Temple Hills.
On November 6, detectives – along with the assistance of U.S. Marshals – located Bradford at his residence.
A search warrant was served and investigators recovered additional evidence that was linked to the robbery, as well as another crime in a nearby county. Bradford was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.
Detective C. Gregory is investigating.
DNA? Whazat?
Sure – I give it up – can’t hurt.
Never catch me!
Life without parole is the only reasonable sentence. His life became worthless the minute he walked in that store, pulled his trigger, and attempted to kill some poor clerk just trying to earn an honest dollar. Even if he could be redeemed he doesn’t deserve the opportunity after this incident.
I must say that you nail it.
I just wish Ole Sparky was up and running in MD.
But….LWOP will have to do.
Bet our judges let him slide.
He will be back out robbin and shootin again.
Well he got 18 years on the bingo card of the bench.
That means he will be out in 5-6.
Hope somebody puts him underground if he tries it again.
Judges don’t care. Parole boards don’t care.
Democrats want him as a prime supporter.
Trash. thievin’ trash outta hell
Too bad every judge in Charles County thinks differently.
Charles County Judge are super corrupt. Been there and seen it. Own a business or pay a lot for a laywer, you get what you want. You can accuse anyone of what you want.
Get out of Charles County
Is this the same guy that killed the 7-11 clerk in Clinton?
No its the guy who took him out and bought him dinner at Sizzler.
So let me get this straight – this guys robs and shoots a cashier in the arm, who survives, and he gets 18 years in prison, but the baby killer is only facing 10 years?