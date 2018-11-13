St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Identification of Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Needed

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On November 11, 2018, at the Walmart located on Miramar Way, in California, the individual placed an employee’s North Face jacket in her cart, and then left the store. Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact Corporal Gray Maloy at (301) 475-4200 extension *8035 or by email at Gray.Maloy@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

