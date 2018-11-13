St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Identification of Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Needed

November 13, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On November 11, 2018, at the Walmart located on Miramar Way, in California, the individual placed an employee’s North Face jacket in her cart, and then left the store. Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact Corporal Gray Maloy at (301) 475-4200 extension *8035 or by email at Gray.Maloy@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




3 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Identification of Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Needed

  1. Violet Slate on November 13, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Just a hunch, but I would not be surprised if the jacket owner knew her.

  2. TellItLikeItIs on November 13, 2018 at 9:41 am

    If the suspect stole an employee’s jackets… is that really considered shoplifting? Wouldn’t that be just simple theft? If someone steals another person’s purse while they are in the store, is that also shoplifting??

  3. Jrock on November 13, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Well look like trump not helping his people out either

