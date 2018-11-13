St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Identification of Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Needed

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On November 7, 2018, at the Walmart store, located on Miramar Way in California, the individual placed numerous beauty products in two backpacks, and proceeded to leave the store without purchasing the items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact Deputy Budd at (301) 475-4200 extension *8013, or by email at Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

