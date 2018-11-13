16-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting 19-Year-Old with Shotgun in Armed Robbery Attempt

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded the 6600 block of Bucknell Road, in Bryans Road, for the report of a shooting.

Upon officers arrival, they contacted an off duty police officer in the area who stated he heard several gunshots. Shortly after hearing the gunshots, the off-duty officer observed two subjects running towards him and one had a shotgun in his hand. Both subjects were detained and the one with the shotgun was identified as Chase Dylan Green, 16, of Bryans Road.

The shotgun Chase Dylan Green was in possession of was identified as an Ithaca brand 20-gauge shotgun, with the stock cut off and the barrel also cut/sawed-off. The barrel was measured and it was approximately thirteen and three-quarters inches in length, (less than the 18 inches required by law).

Detectives responded to a playground in the 5700 Block of Karen Court, in Bryans Road, and identified it as the area where the shooting occurred. Detectives located evidence related to the shooting to include several spent 20-gauge shell casings, blood and other biological matter. Geographically, the playground on Karen Court backs up to Bucknell Road.

An investigation revealed two groups of people met in the area just prior to the shooting at which point one group tried to rob the other group. Gunshots were exchanged and a 19-year-old male was shot in the shoulder. He fled in a car with a friend and drove to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC), in La Plata.

While at (UM CRMC) the shooting victim told detectives he was at the playground on Karen Court when he was approached by two, unknown, tall, light skin black males. One of the males said “give me all your s##t”, which the victim interpreted to being a robbery. The victim told him he didn’t have anything and the light skin male pulled out a shotgun from his clothing and shot him one time. After being shot, the victim attempted to run away and the suspects fled on foot.

The gunshot wound to the victims shoulder was described as “being severe with a large cavity to his shoulder and arm area”, because of the severity of his injuries, the victim was transported to an area trauma center to receive advanced care.

Chase Dylan Green, was arrested and charged as an adult with the following

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

Possession of Unregistered Shotgun

Use of a Firearm During a Felony/Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Assault – 2nd Degree

Assault – 1stDegree

Detective R. Johnson is investigating.

