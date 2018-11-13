Handgun Recovered After Traffic Stop in Newburg, Three Virginia Men Charged with Felony Theft

On November 5, 2018, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Officer T. Rickard of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on Crain Highway near Clifton Drive, in Newburg, after observing a SUV pulling a tow behind trailer with no registration plate visible. At the time of the traffic stop, a black and yellow off-road motorcycle was on the trailer.

Police made contact with the driver and advised him why he was stopped, and he stated the tag should be on the trailer. The driver was identified as Brandon Jermine Williams, 29, of Richmond, VA, his front right seat passenger provided police with his VA hunting license and was identified to as Kraig Loggan Jackson, 28, of Richmond, VA, and the back seat passenger was identified as Rashaan Xavier Bates, 23, of Henrico, VA.

After checking the trailer police observed a Virginia license plate facing towards the sky (unable to be seen while the vehicle is traveling on the roadway). A check of the registration revealed that the tags were expired and listed to another trailer. Police also conducted a wanted check of the black and yellow Yamaha ”Z-458F dirt bike and a driver’s license and wanted check of the occupants of the vehicle.

The Charles County Control Center informed police that the dirt bike on the trailer was a 2016 Yamaha YZ-450F that was wanted by the Maryland State Police and it had been stolen approximately eight hours before from Budd’s Creek Road, in Mechanicsville.

It was also learned that the Williams driving privileged was revoked through Virginia. Williams was asked to exit the vehicle and he was detained. Police asked him who the dirt bike belonged to and he stated it was Bates. Williams stated Bates had just bought it. Police asked Bates to step out of the vehicle and he was detained as well. Police asked Bates who the dirt bike belonged to and he stated he stated he had just purchased the dirt bike for $1,100 at Budd’s Creek race track.

As police made contact with Kraig Jackson and asked him to exit the vehicle, he informed them that he had a handgun on his person. Deputies recovered a loaded .40 Smith and Wesson Handgun with one round in the chamber, and Jackson was detained. A wanted check revealed that the gun was not stolen or registered. Police asked Jackson who the gun belonged to and he stated it was his.

As police continued to speak with Bates he stated he had met an unknown white male by the name of “James” or “John” while at Budd’s Creek Race track and purchased the bike for $1,100.00. When police asked Bates if he had the unknown man’s telephone number, he stated no that he had deleted it

Kraig Loggan Jackson, 28, of Richmond, VA was arrested for having a handgun on his person and transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Jackson informed police that he had Marijuana in a container in his pants. Once at the jail police recovered the Marijuana in a black film canister. Jackson was charged with possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams, various gun related offenses, theft over $1,500.00, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Jermine Williams, 29, of Richmond, VA, was issued several Maryland traffic citations on scene and arrested for theft over $1,500.00, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Williams was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged accordingly.

Rashaan Xavier Bates, 23, of Henrico, VA, was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with theft over $1,500.00, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

All three men were released on their own recognizance a few hours later.

