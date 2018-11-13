Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Distribution of Propaganda from the Ku Klux Klan

Since November 11, 2018, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from people who have found fliers containing propaganda from the Ku Klux Klan.

The fliers, which appear to have been distributed in a random manner, were inside plastic bags and found along the roadway and in driveways in front of people’s homes. To date, fliers have been found in Waldorf and La Plata.

Similar fliers were also found in Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Anne Arundel counties as well as in Northern Virginia and Western Maryland.

Investigators assigned to the agency’s Homeland Security and Intelligence Unit are working with other law enforcement agencies who have experienced similar situations.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (301) 932-2222.

