UPDATE – AUDIO: Name of 71-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed on Route 5 in Waldorf Released

11/14/2018 @ 10:40 a.m.: The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Allen Tehwayee Blegay, 71, of District Heights.

Approximately 1 minute before the motor vehicle accident was dispatched, the 911 Center dispatched a check the welfare call for a black male reportedly walking in the roadway with all dark clothing. (listen to audio below)

11/14/2018: On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at approximately 0334 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 north of Trotter Road in Waldorf.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2017 Toyota Rav4 operated by Jerry Robert Hall Jr., 49, of Lusby, was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 north of Trotter Road in Waldorf. At the same time, the pedestrian, (Name being withheld pending notification of next of kin) was walking in the roadway. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered the travel path of the Toyota and was subsequently struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The operator of the Toyota, Mr. Hall Jr. refused treatment on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (Case # 18-MSP-049355)

