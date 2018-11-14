Radolph Chase, Jr. 79

November 14, 2018

On Monday, October 29, 2018, Radolph Chase, Jr. departed this earthly life at the age of 79. With honor, he proudly served in the US Army. He received a Master’s Degree in Education from Antioch University.

After retiring from the Federal Government, he worked as a Contractor for several of the Federal Government agencies. Randy loved sports, reading, cooking and discussing politics. Randy was known as a “well-dressed, conservative” man.

He is survived by his ex-wife Romaine Chase, his Aunt and Uncle, Marion and Vernon Clark of Sudbury, MA, cousins, Wayne Clark and Nancy Board, other relatives and a host of friends. Private Inurnment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

This entry was posted on November 14, 2018 at 12:05 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.