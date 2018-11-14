Radolph Chase, Jr. 79

On Monday, October 29, 2018, Radolph Chase, Jr. departed this earthly life at the age of 79. With honor, he proudly served in the US Army. He received a Master’s Degree in Education from Antioch University.

After retiring from the Federal Government, he worked as a Contractor for several of the Federal Government agencies. Randy loved sports, reading, cooking and discussing politics. Randy was known as a “well-dressed, conservative” man.

He is survived by his ex-wife Romaine Chase, his Aunt and Uncle, Marion and Vernon Clark of Sudbury, MA, cousins, Wayne Clark and Nancy Board, other relatives and a host of friends. Private Inurnment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.