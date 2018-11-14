Anna Mae Kohut, 97 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on November 8, 2018 at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD. Anna was born on July 3, 1921 to the late Samuel Magruder Webb and the late Gertrude Annie Clark in Ophelia, Virginia. Anna was born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia. She moved to Washington, DC where she met and married Rodger J. Kohut. Anna worked at Kann’s Department store then retired from Woodward & Lothrop. Anna took pride in her family, work and home. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking care of babies. She was known to many as “Grandma”. Anna was an active member of Hughesville Baptist Church. She leaves behind many loved ones and friends. She will be missed very much.

In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband, Roger Joseph Kohut on January 3, 1963; her brothers, Lee Fisher, Lloyd Webb, Samuel Webb, William Webb, Charles Webb, James Webb; her sister, Ruth Rae Webb. Anna is survived by her daughter, Carole Anne Easter (Brian S. Easter Sr.) of Charlotte Hall, three grandchildren, Anne M. Thomas (Dave Thomas) of Charlotte Hall, Patti Maddox of Moncks Corner, SC and Brian S Easter Jr. (Lisa Easter) of Waldorf, eight great grandchildren, Gary P. Thompson, Daniel L. Thomas, Sean D. Thomas, Stephen Maddox, Jessica Felder, Jonathan Maddox, Chad M. Easter, Amanda M. Easter and eight great-great grandchildren, Dallas, McKenna, Paxton, Lillie Mae, Stamar (MJ), Caillou, Jayden and Harper. In addition to loving family, Anna Mae was blessed with two loving, caring and always there to help neighbors, John and Debbie Hartley.

Family will receive friends for Anna’s Life Celebration on Friday, November 16th from 10 to 11am with Funeral Services at 11am at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD. 20637. Interment will follow at Mr. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Pallbearers will be: Brian S Easter Jr., Gary P. Thompson, Daniel L. Thomas, Sean D. Thomas, Stephen Maddox, Chad M. Easter and Dallas Thompson.

