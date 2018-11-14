Mary Lea Diamond, 85

Mrs. Mary Lea Diamond died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 8th, 2018 at the age of 85.

Mary was born on September 13th, 1933 in Stone, Kentucky to Harvey and Dora Lee (Williamson) Carter. After graduating high school she enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the Test Pilot School at Patuxent River NAS. She earned the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged in 1956. While stationed at Pax River she met Jerry Diamond whom she married on December 16, 1956. They had two children, Lisa and Barry. Mary considered raising the children her greatest pleasure in life. Mary was an avid reader and excellent cook, she was passionate about community involvement and humanitarian causes. She belonged to many organizations including Eastern Star, Democratic Club and the NAACP. She was very active at Beth Israel Synagogue where she served on many committees and was a Hebrew School teacher for 15 years.

Mary is survived by her two children Barry and Lisa Diamond of Lexington Park, MD and a brother John Carter of Brewton, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Diamond, her sister Madeline Helms, her brother Gene Carter and her parents Harvey Carter and Dora Lee Williamson Carter.

All funeral services in her honor are scheduled for Tuesday, November the 13th, 2018 and will be officiated by Rabbi Kenneth Cohen. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, 22955 Hollywood Road, and Leonardtown MD 20650. Interment with military honors and service will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills MD 20634. Casket bearers are Ted Weiner, John Weiner, Steve Kennedy, Mike Brien, Ben Johnson and Gerald Jameson. A service and reception will immediately follow at Beth Israel Synagogue at 21780 Bunker Hill Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary’s life.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

