Petria Lynn Richards, 63, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on November 7, 2018 at her home in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Lynn was born on April 25, 1955 to Norman Walker and Betty Tucker in Ruston, LA. Lynn lived in Southern Maryland her entire adult life, after a childhood spent traveling the globe as a “military brat,” as she would say. She considered home base northern Louisiana, where her parents were born and raised, until the family landed in Clinton, MD, where she met and married Patrick Richards in 1977. She earned a degree in Fish and Wildlife Management from the University of Maryland and worked in the Clearwater Nature Center in Clinton, MD until she transitioned into a full-time mom role. Once the kids were older, she worked as a secretary for their school, Brandywine Elementary School.

Lynn was an avid baker, well-known for her beautiful cake pops. She was a voracious reader. Most of all she relished time with her dear friends and her grandbabies. Get it, relish? (She was a pickle fanatic.)

Lynn is survived by her father, Norman Walker (Pat) of Lindale, TX; her daughter Kelli Horn (Carl) of Chesapeake Beach, MD; her son Kyle Richards (Laura) of California, MD; her brother, Kevin Walker (Joni) of Phoenix, AZ; her two beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Liam, and her great-uncle B.D. Walker.

Family will receive friends for Lynn’s Memorial Life Celebration Gathering on Saturday, November 17 from 1pm to 2pm with a Memorial Service at 2pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Petria’s name to: Calvert Hospice and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital- two organizations near and dear to Lynn’s heart.

