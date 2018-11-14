James William Knight Grisso, IV, 22, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

James was born on March 21, 1996 to Elizabeth Frances Allison Grisso and James William Knight Grisso, III, in Silver Spring, MD.

James worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 26 Electrical Union. James participated in youth county football and high school football; and he enjoyed bonfires and family gatherings.

James is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Grisso and James Grisso, III; and his brother, William Michael Grisso, of Prince Frederick, MD; as well as his grandparents, James Grisso, Jr. and Linda Grisso, of Hughesville, MD. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Robert Allison and Nancy Allison.

The family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, November 20th, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, with a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.