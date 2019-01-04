Board of Public Works Expands Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area

Charles County Acquisition Enhances Conservation and Recreation

The Board of Public Works unanimously approved the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to acquire 182 acres in Charles County as an addition to Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area.

The mostly forested property along a tributary of Mattawoman Creek seeks to expand public access and recreation opportunities for birding, hiking, hunting, trapping and other outdoor activities in southern Maryland.

The Board of Public Works is comprised of Governor Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp. Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired the meeting in the governor’s stead.

“This Program Open Space acquisition will enhance and protect water quality in Mattawoman Creek and the Potomac River Basin while providing additional recreational options for residents and visitors,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “This property is identified by the National Audubon Society as an ‘Important Bird Area,’ making it an ideal location for birders and other wildlife observers.”

The Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area is located in western-central Charles County, near La Plata and Waldorf. Covering over 4,460 acres, it contains mature hardwood forests, early succession habitats, man-made and natural wetlands, and wildlife plantings as well as a 23-acre lake, 10-acre pond, two green-tree reservoirs and numerous streams.

The area, managed by the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service, contains critical habitat for all types of waterfowl and wildlife, including the barred owl, bluebirds, bobwhite quail, mourning dove, white-tailed deer, wild turkey and wood ducks. It also includes an eight-station firearm shooting range, trap range and three-station archery range that are open to the public by permit.

More information on Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area is available by contacting 301-743-5161.